UPSC Entrance Exam: More than 2000 candidates  from Arunachal Pradesh to appear

Itanagar: More than Two thousand candidates from Arunachal Pradesh is expected to appear the prestigious Union Public Service Cervice ( UPSC ) entrance examination on Sunday. Said senior government officer.

Senior officer from state government today made inspection to various examination centers in the capital and take stock of the preparation and security arrangement.

Talking to media, Home Commissioner and UPSC authorized observer Kaling Tayeng inform that I have inspected most of the examination centre and given away direction to the officers. The examination will began in time and all preparation are being observed with all senior officers and hope it goes well. Tayeng said.

Those who have prepared and motivated themselves will able to appear and complete it. It is a big competition and a prestigious exam and wish everyone best of luck. Tayeng added.

Examination incharge and Secretary (General Administration ) Sadhana Deori inform that all preparation has been made and inspected and we are full prepared for Sunday, More than two thousand candidates from various parts of state will try their luck in the prestigious civil service examination. Deori added.

Meanwhile, Capital SP Tumme Amo inform that all arrangement with regards to security and other necessary verification of the examination centre in capital has been made. All Nine examination centre in the city has been properly inspected and required deployment has already been made. The deployment has been made by today itself so that no untoward incident takes places at the premises.

All the nine centre which include Government Higher Secondary School, APPSC examination centre, Dera Natung Government college, Gyan Ganag Vidya Peeth, VKV Police Colony, VKV Chimpu, KV II Chimpu, Govt Higher Secondary School Ganga and Kingcup public school has been inspected by the senior officer and police and other tea members and find it ready for examination on Sunday. Amo said.

All examination centre main gate will be remain close and no other than the candidate with proper documentary evidence. Admit card will be allowed to enter. Amo said.

The examination will start in time and the candidate who will come late will not be allowed to enter. Since some canters has more than five hundred fifty candidates and some time will teaks while carrying out checking and frisking and all the candidates are requested to come ahead so that they do not het delayed to enter the centre. Amo added.