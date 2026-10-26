Upper Subansiri Bandh: Arson, Vandalism Reported Amid Anti-Dam Protests﻿

DAPORIJO- Normal life was disrupted across Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district on Monday as student organisations enforced a 12-hour bandh demanding the withdrawal of the proposed 1,605-MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP), also known as the Menga Dam.

The shutdown, which began at 5 am, affected markets, commercial establishments and public transport. Reports from Daporijo indicated that the agitation escalated into incidents of arson, vandalism and confrontations with police.

According to media reports, a vehicle was set on fire, a police vehicle was damaged and overturned, and electronic equipment and surveying tools at an NHPC-related office were reportedly damaged or burnt. The unrest also led to the cancellation of a public hearing scheduled in connection with the proposed project. The circumstances surrounding individual incidents and the extent of the damage were not independently established at the time of writing.

The bandh was called by the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) in collaboration with the Daporijo Students’ Union (DSU), SINALITASU, Taliha Students Union, Dumporijo Students Union, land-affected forums and other community groups.

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Opposition to proposed 1,605-MW project

The agitation centres on the proposed Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project on the Subansiri River. The project, being pursued by NHPC, has faced opposition from student organisations and sections of local communities.

Protesters have demanded its permanent withdrawal, citing concerns about potential environmental impacts, livelihoods, indigenous rights and the interests of communities that could be affected by the project.

The organisations have also called for the resolution of pending demands raised during previous agitations.

The bandh was also linked to an alleged police search at the residence of ATSU president Tadak Pakba late on October 24 and an alleged attempt to detain him.

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Three-point charter of demands

The student organisations’ demands include:

An explanation from the district administration and police regarding the alleged attempt to detain the ATSU president. Permanent withdrawal of the proposed 1,605-MW Menga/SUHEP project. Resolution of demands pending from earlier agitations.

The organisations have indicated that further agitation may be considered if their demands are not addressed.

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Public hearing cancelled amid unrest

The scheduled public hearing related to the project was cancelled amid Monday’s unrest, according to media reports. The development marks another setback for the project’s public consultation process, which has previously faced opposition and postponements.

The environmental public hearing forms part of the process for considering the proposed project’s environmental clearance. The project has been the subject of continuing debate between those opposing it over potential local impacts and those advocating its development.

Security deployment and administration’s response

Police and security personnel remained deployed in the district as the situation was described in media reports as tense and volatile. No major casualties had been widely confirmed in the reports reviewed at the time of writing.

The district administration and police had not issued a detailed public statement addressing all the reported incidents in the material available for this report. The allegations concerning the police search, the sequence of confrontations and responsibility for damage to property therefore require further official clarification.

The unrest in Upper Subansiri comes days after violence during protests against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in the Siang valley, where the Centre ordered the deployment of two companies of the Rapid Action Force following arson and vandalism in Pasighat.

The developments have brought renewed attention to opposition against large hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, as student bodies and sections of indigenous communities raise concerns over land, livelihoods, environmental risks and participation in decisions affecting their areas.