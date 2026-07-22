Upper Subansiri Admin Airlifts Essential Supplies to Flood-Hit Villages

DAPORIJO- The District Administration of Upper Subansiri has launched an emergency airlifting operation to transport essential food commodities to the flood-affected administrative circles of Nilling, Lingdam and Upper Giba after heavy monsoon rains severely damaged road connectivity across the district.

According to the district administration, continuous rainfall caused major breaches along the Nyo River and Jao River, damaging roads leading to Nilling Circle and Upper Giba Circle. The bridge over the Jao River was also washed away, cutting off road access to 22 villages in Upper Giba.

Additionally, 20 villages under Nilling Circle remain isolated due to damaged roads, while connectivity to Lingdam has also been disrupted, making transportation of essential supplies by road impossible.

Also Read- AAPSU Welcomes Committee for Identifying Protest Venue in Itanagar

In response to the situation, the District Administration, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri, initiated the process of requisitioning helicopter services to ensure uninterrupted supply of food grains, medicines and other essential commodities to the affected areas.

The proposal received support from local MLA Taniya Soki, following which requisitions were submitted to the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation approved the request and issued a revised helicopter sortie schedule for July 22 and 23, 2026. Under the operation, helicopters are transporting rice and other essential commodities from Daporijo to Lingdam and Nilling, ensuring that relief materials reach communities that remain inaccessible by road.

Also Read- Rahul, Priyanka, Congress Leaders Detained from Dharna Outside PM’s Residence Over NEET Protest

To facilitate the operation, the District Administration coordinated with the Department of Civil Aviation, the District Food & Civil Supplies Office, Circle Administrations, Police and other line departments. Arrangements have been made at designated helipads, including security deployment, crowd management, fire and emergency services, cleanliness, obstacle clearance and other safety measures in accordance with the guidelines of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The administration expressed gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Directorate of Civil Aviation, helicopter crews, local representatives and all participating departments for their coordinated efforts in ensuring timely delivery of relief supplies to some of the district’s most remote and inaccessible areas.

Officials stated that the administration will continue to monitor the flood situation closely and extend all possible assistance to affected residents until normal road connectivity is restored.

The emergency airlifting operation highlights the challenges posed by monsoon-related infrastructure damage in the hilly district while demonstrating the role of coordinated administrative response in maintaining the supply of essential commodities during natural disasters.