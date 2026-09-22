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Upper Siang Officers Bid Farewell to DC Talo Jerang, Welcome Ashok Tajo﻿

A farewell programme at Yingkiong marked the end of Talo Jerang’s tenure and the assumption of charge by newly posted Deputy Commissioner Ashok Tajo.

Last Updated: 22/09/2026
1 minute read
Upper Siang Officers Bid Farewell to DC Talo Jerang, Welcome Ashok Tajo﻿

YINGKIONG-   Officers and officials of Upper Siang district bid farewell to outgoing Deputy Commissioner  Talo Jerang and welcomed newly posted Deputy Commissioner Ashok Tajo at a farewell-cum-welcome programme held at the DC Office Conference Hall, Yingkiong.

The programme marked the conclusion of Talo Jerang’s tenure as Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang and the assumption of charge by Ashok Tajo as the new Deputy Commissioner of the district.

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Addressing the gathering, Talo Jerang expressed gratitude to the officers and officials of the district for their support and cooperation during his tenure. He said the collective efforts of the administration had contributed to the development and welfare of the district.

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Jerang urged the officers and officials to continue working as a team and extend their cooperation to the new Deputy Commissioner. He emphasised the importance of smooth functioning of the administration and effective implementation of government welfare schemes and development programmes in Upper Siang.

Newly posted DC Ashok Tajo sought the cooperation and support of officers and staff as he takes charge of the district administration. He emphasised coordination, teamwork and collective responsibility in carrying forward the development agenda of Upper Siang.

During the programme, DDSE Upper Siang Duhon Tekseng highlighted Talo Jerang’s initiatives towards strengthening infrastructure in the education sector. He appreciated his efforts and vision for improving educational facilities and creating better opportunities for the younger generation.

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Tekseng also stressed the importance of continuing such initiatives for the long-term development of education in the district.

HDO Oter Gao, DVO Dr. Theru Borang and ADC Mariyang Nangkong Borang also spoke on the occasion, sharing their experiences and appreciation of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner. They extended their best wishes to Talo Jerang for his future endeavours and conveyed greetings to Ashok Tajo on assuming charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Upper Siang.

The programme highlighted the administrative transition in Upper Siang and the emphasis placed by both the outgoing and incoming Deputy Commissioners on teamwork, coordination and continuity in the implementation of development and welfare programmes.

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Last Updated: 22/09/2026
1 minute read
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