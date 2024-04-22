Up to Very Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya Till Apr 26.

Very Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya: While heatwaves are making life miserable in several parts of Northeastern states, a western disturbance drifted eastwards to grace Northeast India with heavy rainfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a rain-inducing cyclonic circulation lies over Assam, while another has set up shop over Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a north-south trough has also stretched its arms from Bangladesh to the Bay of Bengal. The combination of these systems will create some exceptional precipitation over the seven sister states this week.

In line with these predictions, light to moderate amounts of rain or snow is on the cards over most parts of Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from Monday to Thursday (April 22-25).

The spell is expected to peter out after this, only affecting a few areas of these states (excluding Arunachal) from Friday to Saturday (April 26-27).

The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds to affect the seven states during this forecast period.

Additionally, look out for heavy showers (64.5 mm-115.5 mm) that could make venturing outside difficult this week.

The IMD has forecast that heavy rains could be a possibility over some sections of Assam and Meghalaya on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and over Arunachal till Friday (April 22-26).

Isolated very heavy falls (115.6 mm-204.5 mm) could also drench Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

In lieu of these predictions, a yellow watch (meaning ‘be updated’) has been placed over all seven northeastern states from Monday to Friday, with the upgraded orange alert (meaning ‘be prepared’) over Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Despite encountering a fair bit of precipitation this month, all northeastern subdivisions have recorded deficiencies. Between April 1 and 21, Arunachal collected 250 mm of rain (34% below normal), Assam and Meghalaya gathered 115 mm (40% below normal) and the N.M.M.T. states together accumulated only 86 mm (43% below normal).