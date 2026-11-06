Unverified Weighing Instruments Seized During Itanagar Market Inspection

ITANAGAR: A market inspection conducted by the Department of Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs in Itanagar has led to the seizure of weights and measuring instruments from 14 traders for allegedly using equipment that had not been re-verified as required under the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

The inspection was conducted by an official team headed by Dr. Debia Tana, Assistant Controller-cum-District Consumer Protection Officer, along with Taw Tassar, Inspector, Ms. Toyir Riba, Inspector, and other staff members of the Department of Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs.

Police personnel and CRPF personnel from Itanagar Police Station also participated in the inspection.

The team inspected a range of trading establishments, including meat and vegetable vendors, grocery shops, hardware stores, hotels and local daily markets in the Itanagar area.

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The inspection focused on compliance with provisions relating to packaged commodities, weights and measures, and weighing and measuring instruments.

Officials checked whether packaged commodities carried the mandatory declarations required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. They also examined whether traders were using properly verified and stamped weighing and measuring instruments in their daily transactions, as required under the relevant legal provisions.

According to the department, several irregularities were detected during the inspection. Weights and measuring instruments were seized from 14 traders after they were found to be using equipment that had not undergone the required re-verification.

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The inspection team also cautioned sellers dealing in packaged commodities, including tiles, building materials, motor parts, sanitary items and food products, against charging prices beyond prescribed limits and selling goods without the mandatory declarations required under Rule 6 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

Officials said the defaulters were booked under Section 18 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, for alleged violations of the prescribed provisions.

During the inspection, Dr. Debia Tana urged traders to obtain verification certificates for their weights, measures and weighing and measuring instruments through the concerned Legal Metrology Officer to avoid seizure and penalties.

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He also warned traders against selling packaged commodities above the prescribed Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and stressed the need for strict compliance with mandatory labelling and declaration requirements.

Appealing to traders and the public, Dr. Tana said consumer protection was a shared responsibility, noting that everyone is a consumer in one form or another.

He called upon Panchayat leaders, government officials, market welfare committees, traders, students and members of the public to help build trust and confidence between consumers and businesses.

The official also urged consumers to remain alert against unfair trade practices and unscrupulous exploitation, stressing the importance of protecting consumers from practices that could affect their health, safety, life or property.

The inspection forms part of efforts to strengthen compliance with legal metrology and consumer protection regulations and promote fair and transparent trade practices in the Itanagar market.