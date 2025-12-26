Unnao Rape Case: Protests Erupt in Delhi Metro and Outside HC Against suspension of Sengar’s jail term

NEW DELHI- Anger and public outrage were on display in parts of the national capital on Tuesday as protests were held inside a Delhi Metro train and outside the Delhi High Court against the bail granted to the convicted former MLA in the Unnao rape case.

A group of activists and youth members staged a brief protest inside a Delhi Metro coach, raising slogans demanding justice for the Unnao rape survivor. Holding placards and chanting slogans, the protesters called on authorities to revoke the bail and ensure strict punishment for crimes against women.

The protest drew the attention of commuters, several of whom recorded the demonstration on their mobile phones. Metro officials said the protest remained peaceful and dispersed shortly thereafter without disrupting services.

Also Read- Govt Seeks Re-verification of Lada–Sarli Highway Land Compensation

Simultaneously, a larger protest was held outside the Delhi High Court, where activists, women’s rights organisations and supporters of the survivor gathered to express their opposition to the bail order. Protesters alleged that granting bail to a convicted person in a rape case sent a “wrong message” and could erode public confidence in the justice delivery system.

Demonstrators raised slogans such as “Justice for Unnao victim” and “Stop protecting the guilty,” and demanded intervention by higher judicial authorities. Some protesters also voiced concerns about the safety and security of the survivor and her family following the bail decision.

Also Read- 34 Police Inspectors Promoted to DSP Rank

Heavy police deployment was seen outside the High Court premises to maintain law and order. Officials said the situation remained under control, though protesters were eventually asked to disperse citing security and traffic considerations.

The Unnao rape case, dating back to 2017, has been one of the most high-profile cases involving a political figure and has drawn nationwide attention. The recent bail order has reignited debate on accountability, judicial processes and the treatment of sexual violence cases in the country.

Activist groups said they would continue to protest and mobilise public opinion until the bail decision is reviewed and justice is ensured for the survivor.