ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Union Minister Urges Professional Approach to Tourism

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju stresses the need for a tourism-friendly mindset while reviewing proposals for cultural and tourism development in West Kameng.

Last Updated: 13/04/2026
1 minute read
Union Minister Urges Professional Approach to Tourism

BOMDILA— Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called for a shift in mindset among residents of Arunachal Pradesh, urging them to become more tourism-friendly and adopt a professional approach to support the sector’s growth.

The remarks were made during an interaction with members of the Arunachal Himalayan Tourism Development Society (AHTDS) at Circuit House, Bomdila, where discussions focused on tourism development and youth empowerment, particularly in West Kameng district.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Representing the organisation, AHTDS president Tsering Wange submitted a proposal for establishing a “Six Tribe Traditional & Cultural Centre” in Bomdila. The proposed centre aims to showcase the cultural heritage of the region’s major tribes while serving as a platform for cultural preservation, tourism promotion and youth engagement.

Also Read- Doctors at Bomdila ZGH Handle Complex Case

Rijiju assured the delegation that the proposal would be taken up on priority, reiterating his commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure and supporting local communities.

Highlighting recent developments, the minister said that improvements in road, rail and air connectivity, along with the growth of hotels, resorts and homestays, have contributed to increased tourist inflow in the state. However, he noted that infrastructural progress must be complemented by behavioural and professional changes among stakeholders to fully realise the sector’s potential.

Also Read- Wakham Tangjang, Custodian of Nocte Culture, Dies at 101

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar stated that the district administration is working towards restoring the region’s prominence and aims to make West Kameng one of the cleanest and most tourist-friendly districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police D. W. Thongon was also present during the meeting.

The interaction reflects ongoing efforts to position Arunachal Pradesh as a key tourism destination, with a focus on integrating infrastructure development, cultural preservation and community participation.

Tags
Last Updated: 13/04/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Orientation on Indigenous Languages

Arunachal: RIWATCH Hosts Orientation on Indigenous Languages

Arunachal Prepares for Census 2027 Rollout

Arunachal Prepares for Census 2027 Rollout

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Stresses Role of DCs

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Stresses Role of DCs

Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

Arunachal Bids Farewell to Pioneer Engineer Ogam Apum

Arunachal: Governor Attends DCs’ Conference in Tawang

Arunachal: Governor Attends DCs’ Conference in Tawang

Arunachal: NABARD Opens Two Rural Haats in Namsai, Wakro

Arunachal: Governor, CM Attend ‘Tiranga in Tawang’ Play

Arunachal: Governor, CM Attend ‘Tiranga in Tawang’ Play

Arunachal: Governor Visits Border Outpost, ‘Border Brew Café’ in Zemithang

Arunachal: Governor Visits Border Outpost, ‘Border Brew Café’ in Zemithang

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Meets Governor in Tawang Ahead of DCs Conference

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Meets Governor in Tawang Ahead of DCs Conference

Arunachal Governor Pays Tribute at Jaswant Garh, Interacts With Ex-servicemen and Tourists

Arunachal Governor Pays Tribute at Jaswant Garh, Interacts With Ex-servicemen and Tourists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button