Union Minister Urges Professional Approach to Tourism

BOMDILA— Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called for a shift in mindset among residents of Arunachal Pradesh, urging them to become more tourism-friendly and adopt a professional approach to support the sector’s growth.

The remarks were made during an interaction with members of the Arunachal Himalayan Tourism Development Society (AHTDS) at Circuit House, Bomdila, where discussions focused on tourism development and youth empowerment, particularly in West Kameng district.

Representing the organisation, AHTDS president Tsering Wange submitted a proposal for establishing a “Six Tribe Traditional & Cultural Centre” in Bomdila. The proposed centre aims to showcase the cultural heritage of the region’s major tribes while serving as a platform for cultural preservation, tourism promotion and youth engagement.

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Rijiju assured the delegation that the proposal would be taken up on priority, reiterating his commitment to strengthening tourism infrastructure and supporting local communities.

Highlighting recent developments, the minister said that improvements in road, rail and air connectivity, along with the growth of hotels, resorts and homestays, have contributed to increased tourist inflow in the state. However, he noted that infrastructural progress must be complemented by behavioural and professional changes among stakeholders to fully realise the sector’s potential.

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West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dilip Kumar stated that the district administration is working towards restoring the region’s prominence and aims to make West Kameng one of the cleanest and most tourist-friendly districts in Arunachal Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police D. W. Thongon was also present during the meeting.

The interaction reflects ongoing efforts to position Arunachal Pradesh as a key tourism destination, with a focus on integrating infrastructure development, cultural preservation and community participation.