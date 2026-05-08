Union Minister Inspects Key Projects in Likabali

LIKABALI- Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), is on a two-day visit to Lower Siang district to review key infrastructure and development projects in the region.

The Minister was accorded a welcome at the Circuit House in Likabali upon his arrival. He was accompanied by Kardo Nyigyor, officers and Panchayat members.

During the first phase of his inspection tour, the Minister visited the newly constructed Kardu Taipodia District Hospital building at Likabali, which was funded by the Government of India. He conducted a detailed inspection of the infrastructure and interacted with the District Medical Officer, Medical Superintendent, doctors and staff regarding the availability of manpower and modern medical equipment.

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According to officials, Harsh Malhotra assured hospital authorities that concerns relating to shortages of manpower and medical equipment would be conveyed to the Prime Minister’s Office and the concerned ministries for appropriate action.

The Minister later inspected the Jal Jeevan Mission drinking water project site at Likabali and interacted with engineers and beneficiaries regarding the implementation and progress of the scheme.

In the afternoon, he visited PM Shri Upper Primary School in Silli village, where he met school authorities, Gaon Burahs, School Management Committee members and villagers.

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During the interaction, the Minister expressed concern over low student enrolment despite the availability of infrastructure and a sizeable local population. Emphasising the importance of education, he urged the community to actively support the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative and highlighted the need for improved educational facilities.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring meaningful implementation of the 33 percent reservation policy for women to improve their social and economic status.

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The Minister further appealed to teachers and community members to preserve and promote cultural heritage and traditional values through education so that younger generations could sustain their unique identity.

Later in the day, Harsh Malhotra visited Oil Palm Nursery Projects at Dipa, Seren, Pam and Old Deka villages, where he interacted with experts and progressive farmers regarding the scope of oil palm cultivation in the district.

The Minister also travelled along PMGSY roads from Likabali and carried out spot verification of the quality and progress of roads and bridges being executed by the State Rural Works Department.

During the inspection, he expressed dissatisfaction over delays in the completion of the bridge over the Pale River at Pale village.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the Mongu Banggo Society regarding the deteriorating condition of the bridge over the Silli River, the Minister assured the public that the matter would be urgently taken up with the concerned ministry for necessary intervention.