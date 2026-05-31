Union Minister Flags Off New Buses as APSTS Marks 50 Years of Service

KHONSA– The three-day Golden Jubilee Celebration commemorating 50 years of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) concluded on a grand note in Khonsa on Sunday, marking five decades of public transport service in the state. The event was held in Khonsa, the birthplace of APSTS and the town where its journey began in 1975.

The valedictory function was attended by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, who flagged off three new APSTS buses for Tirap district. The symbolic gesture paid tribute to Khonsa’s historic contribution to the development of public transportation in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme was attended by Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, Advisor to Home and Transport Chakat Aboh, Advisor to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Wanglin Lowangdong, MLA Wanglam Sawin, senior transport officials, district administration representatives, community leaders and members of the public.

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Addressing the gathering, Tamta congratulated the Transport Department and APSTS for completing five decades of service and acknowledged its role as a lifeline for people living in remote and difficult terrains. He highlighted the importance of transport infrastructure in driving economic development, improving livelihoods and strengthening regional connectivity.

Referring to major road projects, including National Highway-13, the Union Minister said improved connectivity would contribute to tourism growth, economic expansion and social development across the state. He also noted the continued support of the Government of India through the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and infrastructure projects being implemented by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHAIDCL).

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Member of Parliament Tapir Gao praised APSTS for its contribution to public service and advocated regular training programmes for drivers, conductors and mechanics to enhance operational efficiency and passenger safety. He expressed confidence that the organisation would continue to evolve and strengthen its services in the years ahead.

In a significant announcement, Transport Minister Ojing Tasing declared the construction of a new bus terminal in Khonsa as a Golden Jubilee gift to the people of Tirap district. He said the proposed terminal would serve as a lasting tribute to Khonsa’s role in the history of APSTS and further strengthen transport infrastructure in the region.

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Tasing also highlighted the unique transportation challenges faced by hilly states and stressed the need for region-specific transport policies. He informed that, in addition to the existing 18 bus stations across Arunachal Pradesh, several transport infrastructure projects are currently under development.

Representing the people of Tirap district, MLA Wanglin Lowangdong welcomed the decision to hold the Golden Jubilee celebrations in Khonsa and called for stronger road connectivity in the region. He also advocated the construction of a modern bus station to replace the existing decades-old facility and requested the introduction of luxury bus services for the district.

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The formal programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by APSTS General Manager Mito Dirchi, who acknowledged the contributions of government departments, public representatives, district administration officials and security personnel in ensuring the successful conduct of the celebrations.

The event culminated in a vibrant cultural evening featuring performances by cultural troupes representing the Wancho, Nocte, Tutsa, Tangsa and Ollo communities. Local performers, including K Town Girls and The Trend, entertained the audience, while the highlight of the evening was a performance by Indian Idol Season 13 winner Rishi Singh, drawing enthusiastic participation from the crowd.

The large public turnout throughout the three-day celebration reflected the enduring significance of APSTS in connecting communities and supporting development across Arunachal Pradesh. As the celebrations concluded, the Golden Jubilee served both as a tribute to the organisation’s legacy and a reaffirmation of its commitment to improving connectivity and transportation services in the future.