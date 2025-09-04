Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu calls on Governor at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar

Itanagar

Governor Parnaik Urges Expansion of Air Connectivity in Arunachal; Thanks PM Modi for Donyi Polo Airport

ITANAGAR-  Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, today. The meeting centered on strengthening and expanding aviation facilities to meet the state’s growing travel and economic needs.

The Governor conveyed his deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting Arunachal Pradesh with the Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi, which has significantly improved connectivity and opened new avenues of growth. He noted that since its inauguration, the airport has seen heavy passenger footfall, with nearly every incoming flight fully booked.

In view of the rising demand, the Governor urged the Union Minister to increase flight frequency and introduce more airline services to better serve citizens and visitors. He also highlighted the need to develop aviation facilities at Ziro, Pasighat, Aalo, Mechukha, and Tuting, pointing out that improved connectivity would not only ease travel but also unlock the immense tourism potential of the state, generating employment and fostering prosperity.

The Governor further stressed the importance of regulated cargo services to support farmers. Referring to Arunachal’s large-scale production of kiwi, apples, cardamom, and high-value crops like orchids, he said dedicated air cargo would reduce post-harvest losses, ensure better market linkages, and boost farmers’ income.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister assured the Governor of his commitment to strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s aviation network, enabling the state to fully harness its potential in tourism, agriculture, and trade.

