International

Ukrainian Drones Launch Massive Strikes on Russian Military and Oil Facilities

Coordinated attacks signal heightened intensity as Ukraine targets critical Russian infrastructure

Last Updated: 07/10/2025
1 minute read
Ukrainian forces launched a massive coordinated drone offensive on October 6, striking key Russian military and industrial sites deep inside Russian territory and in occupied Crimea. The attacks mark a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, demonstrating Ukraine’s growing ability to project power into heavily defended areas.

The Sverdlov explosives factory in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia’s only major producer of high explosives critical for ammunition, was heavily hit, triggering massive explosions and fires.

Simultaneously, the Feodosia oil terminal in Crimea, the region’s largest oil storage facility, was targeted, causing a significant blaze.

Ukrainian forces also reported strikes on an ammunition depot in Crimea, though Russian defenses reportedly intercepted hundreds of drones during the assault.

These operations coincide with Ukraine’s rapid expansion of domestic weapons production, aimed at enhancing self-sufficiency amid the prolonged conflict.

Analysts note that the strikes not only damage Russian logistical capabilities but also underscore Ukraine’s increasing precision and range in drone warfare.

Experts suggest that this development could mark a turning point in the conflict, with Ukraine focusing on crippling Moscow’s war supply chains and demonstrating its capacity to carry out complex, high-impact operations.

