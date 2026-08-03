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UAPF Holds Mass Rally in Itanagar, Warns of 24-Hour Bandh

The United Arunachal People's Forum staged a mass rally in Itanagar, raising demands on electricity reforms, forest boundary rationalization, and an inquiry into the Dari–Chambang Road project, while warning of a 24-hour statewide bandh if no action is taken within 14 days.

Last Updated: 03/08/2026
1 minute read
UAPF Holds Mass Rally in Itanagar, Warns of 24-Hour Bandh

ITANAGAR: The United Arunachal People’s Forum (UAPF) on Monday organized a mass rally in Itanagar in support of a series of public demands, including the proposed scrapping of the smart prepaid electricity meter system, provision of free electricity to domestic consumers, rationalization of forest boundaries, and an independent inquiry into the alleged misuse of funds in the Dari–Chambang Road project.

The rally commenced from Akashdeep and proceeded to I.G. Park, where participants gathered for a public meeting. According to the UAPF, the demonstration was aimed at mobilizing public support for what it described as key issues affecting the welfare and future of Arunachal Pradesh.

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The forum outlined three major demands during the rally. In the power sector, it called for the withdrawal of the smart prepaid meter system, the abolition of the IT Division in the Power Department, and the provision of 1,000 units of free electricity per month to every domestic consumer.

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The organization also urged the state government to expedite the de-reservation and rationalization of forest boundaries in the Itanagar Capital Region, stating that the move is necessary to safeguard the rights and interests of local residents.

In addition, the UAPF reiterated its demand for an independent inquiry into the alleged misuse of funds in the Dari–Chambang Road project, calling for greater transparency and accountability in public infrastructure projects.

Addressing the gathering, forum representatives appealed to citizens across Arunachal Pradesh to support the movement peacefully, emphasizing that the campaign is intended to protect public interests rather than advance political objectives.

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The UAPF warned that if the state government fails to respond positively to its demands within 14 days, it will intensify its agitation by enforcing a 24-hour statewide bandh.

There has been no official response from the Arunachal Pradesh government regarding the demands or the proposed deadline at the time of filing this report.

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Last Updated: 03/08/2026
1 minute read
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