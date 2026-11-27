ITANAGAR- Two educators from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), Arunachal Pradesh, have received national recognition for their contributions to student mental health, youth wellbeing and the development of safe and inclusive learning environments.

Prof. Santanu Kumar Patnaik and Dr. Varsha Patnaik were conferred the Award of Honour at the National Convention & Wellbeing Leadership Awards 2026, held on October 28 at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

The convention focused on emerging approaches to child protection and mental health safety in schools and universities, highlighting the growing importance of wellbeing initiatives within educational institutions.

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The awards were facilitated by Expressions India under its Life Skills, National School & University Mental Health Program.

Prof. Santanu Kumar Patnaik was recognised as a Campus Wellbeing Leader in his capacity as Director of the Institute of Undergraduate Studies at Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Varsha Patnaik received recognition as a Wellbeing Mentor Champion. She serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Education.

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Both educators were recognised for their contributions to university mental health and youth wellbeing, particularly their efforts towards creating safe, inclusive and supportive learning ecosystems.

The recognition highlights the increasing importance of mental health and emotional wellbeing as integral components of higher education. Beyond academic performance, educational institutions are increasingly expected to provide environments where students feel safe, supported and included.

The national recognition of the two RGU educators also brings attention to the role of university faculty and institutional leadership in promoting student wellbeing and strengthening mental health support systems.

Their achievement places the contributions of Arunachal Pradesh’s higher education community in the national spotlight and underscores the importance of integrating wellbeing initiatives into campus development.