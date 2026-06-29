Two NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) Cadres Surrender Before Assam Rifles and Tirap Police

KHONSA- Two members of the NSCN-K (Nikki Sumi) faction surrendered before the Assam Rifles and Tirap Police during an intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area of Kheti in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district on Saturday, security officials said.

According to an official statement, the operation was launched by the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles after receiving specific intelligence regarding the presence of insurgent cadres in the area. During the operation, the two insurgents voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered before the security forces.

The surrendered cadres have been identified as SS Lt. Longmo Konyak (32), a resident of Phomching in Nagaland’s Mon district, and SS Sgt. Maj. Naikai Wangsu (23), a resident of Chanu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

Also Read- Woman Arrested, 51 Grams of Suspected Heroin Seized in Deomali Drug Bust

Security personnel recovered two pistols, including one 7.65 mm pistol and another pistol reportedly made in the United States, along with magazines, eight live rounds of ammunition, two mobile phones with SIM cards and an Aadhaar card during the surrender.

Following the operation, the surrendered cadres and the recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to Khonsa Police for legal formalities and further processing under the Government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered insurgents.

According to the Assam Rifles, the surrender reflects the impact of sustained intelligence-based operations and coordinated efforts with Tirap Police to encourage insurgents to abandon violence and join the mainstream. The force also stated that the development indicates growing confidence among some insurgent cadres in government rehabilitation initiatives.

Also Read- Prime Accused Arrested in ₹34.33-Crore Fraud Case

Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh have historically witnessed insurgent activities involving several Naga militant groups operating along the inter-state and international border regions. Security agencies have continued to conduct intelligence-driven operations alongside community outreach initiatives aimed at reducing insurgent recruitment and facilitating voluntary surrenders.

The Assam Rifles reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace, security and normalcy in the region while continuing operations against insurgent groups and supporting rehabilitation measures for those willing to surrender.