Two Held in LPG Cylinder Theft Case in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Police has arrested two persons in connection with repeated thefts of domestic LPG cylinders across different parts of the township, while also recovering multiple stolen cylinders allegedly sold through informal local networks.

The accused have been identified as Yikar Taba and Lingko Tare. The arrests were made during the investigation of Itanagar Police Station Case No. 121/2026 registered under Section 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, the investigation began following a complaint regarding the theft of an LPG cylinder from the verandah of a residence in the Jollang area. Acting on local inputs, police intercepted the accused persons and recovered the stolen cylinder linked to the case.

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During further investigation, police allegedly uncovered a broader pattern involving theft and quick disposal of domestic LPG cylinders across the township. Investigators said the accused were allegedly conducting reconnaissance of residential neighbourhoods to identify houses where cylinders were kept in open spaces such as verandahs or outside kitchens.

Police stated that the accused allegedly targeted houses that appeared unattended before stealing the cylinders. Investigators further alleged that the accused took advantage of concerns surrounding the ongoing LPG shortage to sell the stolen cylinders rapidly at lower prices through local contacts and social media-based demand networks.

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So far, police have recovered 10 LPG cylinders from different receivers across Itanagar township. Authorities said efforts are continuing to identify additional victims, trace remaining stolen cylinders, verify the role of receivers, and establish the wider theft-and-disposal chain.

In a public advisory issued following the arrests, police appealed to residents who may have purchased or received LPG cylinders from the accused or from any unauthorised source to voluntarily surrender them at Police Station Itanagar.

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Police warned that possession or purchase of stolen property constitutes a criminal offence under the law. Officials stated that legal action may be initiated against individuals found in possession of stolen cylinders who fail to disclose or surrender them voluntarily during the course of the investigation.

Authorities also urged citizens not to purchase LPG cylinders or household items from unknown persons offering unusually low prices and requested the public to immediately report any suspicious sale of LPG cylinders to the police.