Two Books on Tirap’s History and Nocte Cultural Heritage Launched at Laptang Village﻿

LAPTANG VILLAGE- Two books documenting the administrative history of Tirap district and the traditional cultural heritage of the Nocte community were launched at Laptang Village on the occasion of the Chalo Loku Festival.

The books were launched by Dr. Chalit Sumnyan, Assistant Professor of History at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali.

The two publications—Administrative Evolution in Tirap District of Arunachal Pradesh (1826–1987) and Cultural Exploration of Traditional Handicrafts of the Noctes of Tirap District—focus on important aspects of the region’s historical development, indigenous knowledge and cultural traditions.

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The first book traces the evolution of administrative institutions and governance in Tirap and the wider region from the colonial period through the post-Independence era up to 1987.

It also documents the tribes inhabiting the region before the bifurcation of Changlang District in 1987, while examining the development of important sectors, including education, healthcare, transportation and communication.

The publication provides a historical perspective on the administrative changes that shaped the region over more than a century and offers material for researchers and readers interested in the evolution of governance in Arunachal Pradesh.

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The second book focuses on the traditional handicrafts of the Nocte community of Tirap district, documenting objects created using locally available materials such as bamboo, cane, mud, beads and wood.

Beyond their practical use, the study examines the cultural significance and traditional craftsmanship associated with these handicrafts. It also highlights the role of oral traditions and intergenerational knowledge in preserving indigenous skills and cultural practices.

The research for the publication draws upon interviews, photographs and secondary sources, creating a documented record of traditional knowledge that has largely been transmitted orally across generations.

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The book launch programme was attended by Matdan Matey, Gaon Bura of Old Laptang Village, and Sumnyak Sumnyan, former Chief Engineer (Highways), along with members of the author’s family and well-wishers.

The launch of the two books during the Chalo Loku Festival added a scholarly dimension to the cultural celebration, linking the preservation of traditional heritage with the documentation of the region’s historical and administrative journey.

Through the publications, Dr. Sumnyan has contributed to the growing body of research on Tirap and the Nocte community, providing reference material for future researchers, scholars and readers interested in the history, culture and indigenous heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.