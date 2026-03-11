Two Army Personnel Killed in Arunachal Road Accident

DAPORIJO- Two personnel of the Indian Army, including a Naib Subedar, died after a military vehicle plunged into a ditch in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district, a defence official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Saturday near Reddi village, close to the India–China border. The vehicle was travelling from Gelemo to Taksing while performing operational duties under Operation Snow Leopard, the military deployment aimed at maintaining vigilance along the northern frontier.

According to officials, the vehicle lost control and fell into a ditch along the mountainous route. The circumstances leading to the accident are currently under investigation.

The soldiers who lost their lives have been identified as Naib Subedar Kulwant Singh of the 908 Field Regiment under the 56 Artillery Brigade and Naik Pradeep Kumar Sharma of the 18 Sikh Regiment. Sharma was a resident of Rae Bareli district in Uttar Pradesh.

A third soldier, driver Amarjeet Gujjar of the 908 Field Regiment, sustained minor injuries in the incident. He is currently receiving treatment at the Field Hospital in Borarupak and is reported to be out of danger.

Military convoys frequently operate in the remote and high-altitude areas of Arunachal Pradesh, where difficult terrain and narrow mountain roads pose logistical and operational challenges.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident.