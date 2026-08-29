Two Adults, Juveniles Apprehended in Alleged Minor Gang Rape Case in Changlang﻿

DIYUN- Diyun Police, under the supervision of Changlang District Police, has apprehended the persons allegedly involved in a gang rape case involving a minor girl, following a sustained operation that took investigators from the local area to Delhi and Dehradun before the suspects were traced back to Arunachal Pradesh.

The case was reported at Diyun Police Station on August 21, 2026. Police said the victim is currently undergoing medical treatment.

On receiving information about the minor, Officer-in-Charge of Diyun Police Station Inspector Ongsa Ronrang responded immediately and ensured that she was evacuated to hospital for necessary medical care and assistance.

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A criminal case was subsequently registered under Sections 137(2) and 70(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said the prime accused, a resident of Dumpani, was apprehended on August 23, marking the initial phase of the investigation.

The subsequent search for the remaining suspects involved sustained field operations and coordinated tracking. According to police, the suspects allegedly fled to Delhi and Dehradun before returning to Arunachal Pradesh and hiding in the Deban area.

In the intervening night of August 26–27, a dedicated police team led by Investigating Officer Inspector Ongsa Ronrang conducted an overnight operation in Deban.

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The team comprised Constables Toanpen Afi, Kaku Yomgam and Pongkat Bo and operated under the supervision of SDPO Miao, Paul Jerang, DySP. During the operation, police apprehended a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

Police said the intensified search and sustained pressure subsequently led the remaining accused to surrender before Miao Police Station.

According to the police statement, two adult accused—one from Brajapur, Deban, and another from Diyun Circle—were arrested. The statement also refers to two juveniles, one described as a Child in Conflict with Law and another juvenile who was subsequently apprehended.

Diyun Police reiterated its commitment to a zero-tolerance approach towards crimes against women and children, saying every aspect of the case would be investigated thoroughly.

Police said all lawful measures would be taken to facilitate a fair and expeditious course of justice.

The investigation remains underway, including the examination of the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and the individual roles of those apprehended.

As the case involves a minor, further identifying details about the victim or other information that could reveal her identity have not been included.