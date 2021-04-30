 TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies days after testing positive for COVID-19

NEW DELHI- Aaj Tak anchor and senior TV journalist Rohit Sardana has passed away. Rohit had tested positive for Covid and admitted to Metro Hospital on Thursday; he died of a heart attack today.

On April 24, Sardana had tweeted that he had contracted the coronavirus.

एक हफ़्ते पहले बुख़ार और बाक़ी लक्षण आने के बाद टेस्ट कराया था. RTPCR नेगेटिव आया लेकिन CTScan से कोविड की पुष्टि हो गई थी. अभी हालत पहले से बेहतर है. आप सभी अपना और अपने परिवारजनों का ख़याल रखें. pic.twitter.com/mq4fC9HQ9L — रोहित सरदाना (@sardanarohit) April 24, 2021

Sardana, who had a long and very successful association with the Zee Media, has left the media world in a state of utter shock.

He had hosted ‘Taal Thok Ke’, a popular debate programme that discusses contemporary issues in India on Zee News.

Sardana left Zee News to join Aaj Tak in 2017 and, since then, he was hosting the debate show ‘Dangal.’