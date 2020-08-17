TRIHMS become Covid free hospital, all covid patient shifted to Covid hospital at Chimpu

ADVERTISEMENT

Naharlagun: The Tomo Riba Institute of health and medical science (TRIHMS) has become a non-Covid hospital with the shifting of entire covid-19 patients to the dedicated Covid hospital here at MLA Apartments.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed that with the shifting of all patients, the TRIHMS has become a non-covid hospital. He also said the hospital was fully sanitized. The state government has set up dedicated covid hospital at MLA apartments and dedicated covid health centre (DCHC) at Midpu in order to make TRIHMS free from covid patients.

Health Minister Alo Libang later visited TRIHMS. Talking to the press he said now onwards covid patients with symptoms will be admitted either at DCHC Midpu or at dedicated covid hospital Chimpu based on their condition. “People were a bit apprehensive about visiting TRIHMS because of the presence of Covid ward but now things have got better with the start of dedicated hospitals to treat covid patients,” said Minister Libang.

The minister also informed that till now 124000 Covid 19 tests have been conducted in the state. “These include RTPCR, Truenet and antigen tests. TRUENET machines are being established in all the district hospitals and another RTPCR lab is coming up at Pasighat. We have also ordered for more antigen test kits,” he added.

Watch Video

Secretary (Health ) P Parthiban, Director Health Services Dr. M Lego, Director Family Welfare Dr. Emi Rumi, TRIHMS Medical Superintendent Dr. H Ambing among other senior medical faculty and other officers from the department were present during the inspection.