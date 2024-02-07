Tribal land being snatched in name of development: Rahul Gandhi

GUMLA (Jharkhand)- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that tribal land are being “snatched” in the name of development in the country.

Gandhi whose ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ resumed from Jharkhand’s Khunti district today morning alleged that the previous BJP government in the state had acquired acres of land of tribals but such resources remained “unutilized”.

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, his cabinet visit Ram mandir at Ayodhya

Addressing a gathering during a roadshow as part of the yatra at Kamdara Chowk in Gumla district, the Congress MP said, “I talked to several tribal women here in Jharkhand and they told me that their land was snatched in the name of development and finally given to corporate houses or NGOs.

This is the big issue for tribals.” He said the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre had introduced a land acquisition law, under which it was provisioned that no tribal land would be taken without the consent of gram sabha.

“According to provisions of the law, even if their land is taken, they are compensated four times the market rate. And, if the acquired land is not used for five years, it has to be handed over to the original owner,” the Congress MP claimed.

Poonam Pandey is Alive, She explained the reason for spreading false news of her death

He also accused the previous BJP government in Jharkhand of acquiring lakhs of acres of land from tribals for creating land banks but keeping such resources unutilized.

Speaking on his promise to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservation if the opposition bloc INDIA comes to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls, he said, “It is believed that there are 8 per cent tribal people, 15 per cent Dalits and 50 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the country. Then, why is there only a 50 per cent limit on the reservation?”