Tribal Groups Enforce Road Blockade on Assam-Arunachal Border Over Youth Killings

ITANAGAR/GUWAHATI- Several organizations from Assam’s Mising community have initiated an indefinite road blockade starting Tuesday, July 15, on all major roads connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, demanding justice for two young men from their tribe allegedly murdered in Arunachal Pradesh over the past month.

The agitation, led by the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Mising Mimag Kebang (MMK), and Takam Mising Mimé Kebang (TMMK), has disrupted traffic at key entry points, including Banderdewa, Hollongi, Likabali, Roing (Shantipur), Namsai (Dirak), and Gerukamukh.

Also Read- 39 ILP Violators Detained During Enforcement Drive in ICR Naharlagun

The blockade stems from the deaths of 22-year-old Prabash Doley and 29-year-old Shankar Pegu, both from the Mising community, which the organizations have described as “brutal” and “merciless.”

TMPK president Tilak Doley stated that the blockade, which began at 7 a.m., aims to pressure authorities for accountability.

Also Read- Sigar Military Station Honours Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego for Pioneering Contributions in Herbal Medicine

“We submitted a memorandum to the Arunachal Pradesh home secretary after Prabash Doley’s death, but no concrete action has been taken,” Doley said. The groups are demanding swift investigations and arrests in both cases.

The blockade has caused significant disruptions, with vehicles stranded and commuters facing delays. Authorities in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, leaving uncertainty about when normalcy might return to these vital routes.

Also Read- APBC Records 89 Bird Species at Nongsaya Lake During Biodiversity Survey in Namsai

The Mising community, a prominent indigenous group in Assam, has vowed to continue the protest until their demands for justice are met.

This ongoing agitation highlights the region’s complex inter-state dynamics and the challenges faced by tribal communities seeking justice and security. Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.