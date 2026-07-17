Tribal Communities Hold ‘Water Satyagraha’ Against Ken-Betwa Project in Madhya Pradesh

CHHATARPUR ( Madhya Pradesh )- Members of the tribal community staged a symbolic ‘water satyagraha’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district to protest the acquisition of their land for the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project.

The protesters stood in water as part of the peaceful demonstration, expressing concerns over the impact of the project on their homes, agricultural land, and traditional livelihoods. They urged the authorities to reconsider the land acquisition process and ensure that the rights and interests of affected communities are adequately protected.

The Ken-Betwa River Linking Project is one of India’s major interlinking river initiatives, aimed at transferring water from the Ken River to the Betwa River to improve irrigation, drinking water supply, and other developmental needs in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

However, the project has also faced criticism from sections of local communities and environmental groups over issues related to displacement, rehabilitation, and ecological impacts.

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The protest remained peaceful, with demonstrators calling for greater consultation with affected families and a transparent rehabilitation process. Authorities have maintained that the project is intended to bring long-term benefits to the region, while assuring that compensation and rehabilitation measures are being implemented in accordance with applicable laws.

The development highlights the continuing challenge of balancing large-scale infrastructure projects with the rights, livelihoods, and concerns of local communities.