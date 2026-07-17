ADVERTISMENT
National

Tribal Communities Hold ‘Water Satyagraha’ Against Ken-Betwa Project in Madhya Pradesh

Tribal residents in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district staged a symbolic 'water satyagraha', voicing opposition to land acquisition for the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project and raising concerns over displacement and livelihoods.

Last Updated: 17/07/2026
1 minute read
Tribal Communities Hold ‘Water Satyagraha’ Against Ken-Betwa Project in Madhya Pradesh

CHHATARPUR ( Madhya Pradesh )- Members of the tribal community staged a symbolic ‘water satyagraha’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district to protest the acquisition of their land for the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project.

The protesters stood in water as part of the peaceful demonstration, expressing concerns over the impact of the project on their homes, agricultural land, and traditional livelihoods. They urged the authorities to reconsider the land acquisition process and ensure that the rights and interests of affected communities are adequately protected.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The Ken-Betwa River Linking Project is one of India’s major interlinking river initiatives, aimed at transferring water from the Ken River to the Betwa River to improve irrigation, drinking water supply, and other developmental needs in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

However, the project has also faced criticism from sections of local communities and environmental groups over issues related to displacement, rehabilitation, and ecological impacts.

Also Read- Delhi High Court Orders Daily Health Monitoring of Fasting Activist Sonam Wangchuk

The protest remained peaceful, with demonstrators calling for greater consultation with affected families and a transparent rehabilitation process. Authorities have maintained that the project is intended to bring long-term benefits to the region, while assuring that compensation and rehabilitation measures are being implemented in accordance with applicable laws.

The development highlights the continuing challenge of balancing large-scale infrastructure projects with the rights, livelihoods, and concerns of local communities.

Tags
Last Updated: 17/07/2026
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA

Related Articles

4000 EVMs used in recent WB Polls gutted in Kolkata Fire

4000 EVMs used in recent WB Polls gutted in Kolkata Fire

Why Is Gen Z Angry? A Video Explores the Anxiety Behind India's Young Generation

Why Is Gen Z Angry? A Video Explores the Anxiety Behind India’s Young Generation

21 Killed in Massive Fire at Hotel-Restaurant Building in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar

21 Killed in Massive Fire at Hotel-Restaurant Building in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Alcohol Consumption in India: NFHS-6

Arunachal Pradesh Records Highest Alcohol Consumption in India: NFHS-6

From Meme to Movement? Cockroach Janta Party Sparks Debate Across India

From Meme to Movement? Cockroach Janta Party Sparks Debate Across India

Jio Emerges as India’s Patent Powerhouse with Record FY26 Intellectual Property Growth

Jio Emerges as India’s Patent Powerhouse with Record FY26 Intellectual Property Growth

Reliance Contribution to National Exchequer Rises to Rs 2.16 Lakh Crore in FY26

Reliance Contribution to National Exchequer Rises to Rs 2.16 Lakh Crore in FY26

Reliance Foundation CSR Spending Rises to Rs 2,248 Crore in FY26

Reliance Foundation CSR Spending Rises to Rs 2,248 Crore in FY26

Jio Launches ₹200 OTT Pass With 15 Streaming Apps and Unlimited 5G

Jio Launches ₹200 OTT Pass With 15 Streaming Apps and Unlimited 5G

Indian Railways Unveils Proposed Design of India’s First Bullet Train

Indian Railways Unveils Proposed Design of India’s First Bullet Train

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button