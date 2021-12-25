Travel to Madan Kamdev, the Khajuraho of Northeast

Travel to Madan Kamdev- You all know about Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, but very few people know about the Khajuraho of Assam. Assam’s Khajuraho is located at Baihata, about 40 Km from Guwahati , known as Madan Kamdev temple. There are partially demolished statues spread in a radius of half a kilometer which keeps the story of Kamdev and his wife Rati still alive. So let’s go with me and take a tour of the Khajuraho of Assam.