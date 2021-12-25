DEKHO NORTHEAST-VIDEO

Travel to Madan Kamdev, the Khajuraho of Northeast

You all know about Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, but very few people know about the Khajuraho of Assam.

December 25, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Travel to Madan Kamdev-   You all know about Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, but very few people know about the Khajuraho of Assam. Assam’s Khajuraho is located at Baihata, about 40 Km from Guwahati , known as Madan Kamdev temple. There are partially demolished statues spread in a radius of half a kilometer which keeps the story of Kamdev and his wife Rati still alive. So let’s go with me and take a tour of the Khajuraho of Assam.

Tags
December 25, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Show More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button