Tragic Landslide in Itanagar Claims Four Lives Amid Heavy Rainfall

ITANAGAR— A devastating landslide struck the Niti Vihar area of Itanagar this evening, claiming the lives of at least four people and injuring three others, according to initial reports from local authorities.

The incident occurred in the Niti Vihar locality within the Itanagar Capital Complex, where heavy rainfall in recent days has destabilized slopes in the hilly terrain.

Rescue teams later retrieved all seven persons from the debris. Four of them were found dead, while the three injured were rescued and admitted to Hemma Hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Choki Tasar, Ratan Burman, Godak Raja and Godak Tabin, officials said. The injured persons were identified as Tatung Tajit, Choki Takio and Hasinoor Ali.

Eyewitness accounts describe a sudden collapse of earth and rocks that buried structures and trapped residents in the affected zone.

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Emergency response units, including personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local administration, were quickly mobilized to the site. Efforts are focused on clearing the debris and ensuring no additional victims remain trapped.

This tragedy highlights the ongoing vulnerability of Itanagar and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh to landslides during periods of intense monsoon-like rainfall, even outside the peak rainy season.

The state’s rugged Himalayan landscape, combined with recent spells of heavy downpour, has frequently triggered such events in urban and semi-urban areas.

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Local residents in Niti Vihar have long raised concerns about slope stability, inadequate drainage, and unregulated construction in vulnerable zones.

Officials have yet to release a detailed statement on the cause, but preliminary indications point to saturated soil from prolonged rain as a key factor.

The Arunachal Pradesh government is expected to announce relief measures for the affected families shortly. Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel on hilly roads, and report any signs of ground movement immediately.

Further updates on the rescue operation and official casualty confirmation are awaited from the district administration.

Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and the injured during this difficult time.