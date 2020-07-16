Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces innovative finance schemes for the month of July

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar– Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced special finance offers and schemes to its customers in India. Aimed at easing purchase decisions, the wide array of special benefits range from unique buy-backs offers to some of the lowest EMIs. These offers are in continuation to a series of recent customer centric initiatives rolled-out by the company to make buying processes simpler, more accessible and stress-free for all our customers.

The new deal includes, a unique assured buy back offer of 55% on the Yaris and Glanza. In addition, the company has also launched several other notable schemes like a low EMI scheme of Rs. 9999 for Innova Crysta and an EMI deferment of three months across all Toyota models in the country to keep customer’s financial planning stable.

Commenting on the exclusive & special set of offerings, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At Toyota, we strongly believe in the Customer First philosophy and our aim is to cater to our customers’ expectations and needs by providing quick, cost effective, transparent and personalized services.

The good news is that we are seeing some good momentum in the market contributing to more than double the growth in sales that we had witnessed in the month of May. The other factor that has helped us with gaining customer trust and attention are the new and innovative finance schemes that we have been offering to our customers to cater to their personal mobility needs, that too during a critical time like this.

We would like to thank our customers for placing their trust on us. We want to continue bringing in such schemes so as to be able to offer the most unique offers to choose from. The EMI schemes for all Toyota models and 55% assured buyback offer for Glanza and Yaris will help the customers in fulfilling their dreams to own a Toyota vehicle without any further delay”.

Summary of offers:

Scheme Applicable Model Assured 55% Buyback Yaris, Glanza 3 months EMI deferment Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris, Glanza Low EMI Scheme of Rs. 9999 Innova Crysta

