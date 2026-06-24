Torrential Rains Trigger Flash Floods, Landslides Across Papum Pare; Travel Advisory Issued

YUPIA/SAGALEE- Torrential rainfall has triggered flash floods and landslides across several parts of Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, disrupting road connectivity, damaging public infrastructure, affecting villages, and prompting authorities to issue a travel advisory for commuters using key highway routes.

According to district officials, continuous heavy rainfall since the early hours of Tuesday led to flash floods, landslides, inundation of low-lying areas, and widespread damage across multiple locations in the district. The situation has severely affected transportation, water supply systems, residential structures, and agricultural land.

One of the worst-hit areas is the Hoj region, where the PWD highway connecting Hoj and Potin was cut off following landslides and road blockages. The Hoj-Sagalee highway near the Hoj Power House also became impassable after debris and mudslides covered large stretches of the road.

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The administration has reported that National Highway-13 between Sagalee and Hoj Junction Point and National Highway-713A between Potin and Dakte-Hoj Bridge Point have been completely blocked at several locations due to landslides and flash floods. Restoration work is currently underway on a war footing with machinery and manpower deployed by executing agencies.

Additional District Magistrate of Sagalee, Kipa Raja, visited the affected locations and supervised emergency response efforts. Four excavators have been pressed into service for road clearance operations, while police personnel have been deployed at vulnerable points to regulate traffic and ensure public safety.

Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering also inspected the affected areas to assess the extent of damage and review ongoing restoration efforts. He directed concerned departments to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures and provide all necessary assistance to affected families.

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The impact of the disaster has extended beyond transportation infrastructure. The Public Health Engineering Department reported temporary disruption of pipeline water supply in Yupia headquarters, Doimukh township, and Kimin due to damage caused by flash floods.

Several roads maintained by the Border Roads Organisation under Kimin subdivision have also sustained significant damage. A culvert along the Kimin-Lichi-Potin road was damaged, while landslides and sludge accumulation were reported at multiple stretches, affecting vehicular movement.

Villages including Yiyee-I, Yiyee-II, Luksin, Hoj Dakte, and Mepsoro under Sagalee Circle have been affected by flooding and landslides. District authorities stated that families living in vulnerable locations were shifted to safer nearby households as a precautionary measure. Preliminary assessments indicate that at least ten dwelling houses and one church suffered damage under Toru Circle.

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The floods have also affected livelihoods, with extensive damage reported to agricultural crops such as pineapples, bananas, oranges, and fish ponds across several villages.

Authorities noted that heavy discharge from the Pare Dam is continuing and, according to records maintained by the Pare Control Room, the current volume of discharge is the highest recorded from the facility so far.

In view of the prevailing situation, the district administration has advised commuters travelling to and from East Kameng, Pakke Kessang, West Kameng, and Tawang districts to avoid using the affected highway stretches during both daytime and night-time hours until further notice.

Road restoration efforts are being carried out by SUSHEE Infra & Mining Ltd. and the Ziro Highway Division of the Public Works Department. However, officials stated that it is difficult to estimate the time required for complete restoration due to continuing adverse weather conditions.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), along with line departments, police, power authorities, disaster response teams, and local volunteers, remains on high alert and is monitoring the situation round the clock. Authorities have appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel, remain vigilant, and follow official advisories until conditions improve.