Tony Koyu Conferred Lummer Dai Literary Award–2026 at Pasighat Ceremony

PASIGHAT- The Lummer Dai Literary Award–2026 was celebrated with literary enthusiasm and cultural pride at IGJ Government Higher Secondary School, Pasighat, bringing together writers, intellectuals, students and literature enthusiasts to honour the legacy of renowned litterateur Lummer Dai and promote the rich literary traditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, office bearers of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) and the award recipient, Tony Koyu, symbolising the enduring pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment through literature.

The event featured poetry recitations in Assamese and Hindi, reflecting the diversity of literary expression and cultural traditions in the region. Speakers paid tribute to Lummer Dai’s contribution to the development of indigenous literature and his role in inspiring generations of writers across Arunachal Pradesh.

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The highlight of the event was the conferment of the prestigious Lummer Dai Literary Award–2026 on Tony Koyu in recognition of his significant contributions to literature and society. Accepting the honour, Koyu expressed gratitude to the organisers and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting literature, culture and intellectual engagement.

Several distinguished literary personalities and cultural contributors were also felicitated during the programme. Those honoured included Dr. N. Lego, Arak Megu, Maliyang Perme, Mading Pertin and Ato Lego for their contributions towards the promotion of literature, language and cultural heritage.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, former Chief Minister Mukut Mithi underscored the transformative role of literature in preserving indigenous knowledge systems, strengthening cultural identity and shaping a progressive society. He emphasised that literary works serve as repositories of collective memory and play a critical role in safeguarding traditional wisdom for future generations.

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Guest of Honour and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering lauded the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society in nurturing literary talent and creating platforms for writers and creative thinkers. He stressed the importance of encouraging young authors and preserving the linguistic diversity of the state.

Earlier, welcome and keynote addresses delivered by APLS leaders highlighted the need to document oral traditions, support emerging writers and protect the linguistic heritage of Arunachal Pradesh in the face of rapid globalisation and cultural change.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by APLS Executive President Batem Pertin, followed by a community lunch attended by participants and guests.

Beyond recognising literary achievements, the event served as a celebration of literature, culture and identity, reaffirming the enduring relevance of the written word in connecting the past, present and future of Arunachal Pradesh.