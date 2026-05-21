Tobacco Use Banned Across Hospital Premises in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- In a significant public health initiative, the Department of Health & Family Welfare of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has officially declared all hospital and healthcare premises across the state as strict “Tobacco-Free Zones.”

The notification was issued by Pawan Kumar Sain, Commissioner of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The directive, which came into effect on May 19, 2026, has been issued under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003. It applies to all government and private healthcare institutions, including district hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs), Primary Health Centres (PHCs), sub-centres, medical colleges and private healthcare facilities operating across the state.

According to the notification issued by the department, the use of all forms of tobacco products — including smoking, chewing tobacco, gutkha and paan masala — has been strictly prohibited within hospital campuses. The ban extends to all indoor and outdoor areas of healthcare premises, including offices, corridors, wards, parking spaces, gardens and canteens.

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The order further reiterates the implementation of the 100-yard restriction mandated under COTPA, prohibiting the sale and distribution of tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of any healthcare institution.

As part of the enforcement measures, all hospitals have been directed to prominently display “No Tobacco Zone” and “Tobacco Kills” signage at entry points, waiting halls and other visible locations across the premises. Additionally, authorities have instructed healthcare institutions to place collection boxes at entry gates where visitors carrying tobacco products must deposit them before entering hospital premises.

The Medical Superintendent or Medical Officer In-Charge of each healthcare institution has been designated as the “Tobacco Monitor” responsible for reporting violations and ensuring compliance with the directive.

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The notification also imposes a strict ban on spitting tobacco products within hospital premises, citing concerns over hygiene and the spread of infectious diseases. Further, no designated smoking areas (DSAs) will be permitted inside hospital campuses.

The Health Department has also directed all district hospitals and medical colleges to strengthen tobacco cessation support services by offering counselling and referring tobacco users to district tobacco cessation centres for assistance in quitting tobacco consumption.

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To ensure implementation, district administrations and District Tobacco Control Cells (DTCCs) will conduct regular surprise enforcement drives. Officials stated that individuals found violating the guidelines — including staff members, patients or visitors — may face penalties and disciplinary action as prescribed under the law.

In its public appeal, the Department of Health & Family Welfare urged citizens and healthcare workers to cooperate with the initiative, stating that hospitals must remain clean and healthy spaces dedicated to healing and patient care.