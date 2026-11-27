TIRAP- Young talents from Tirap district have brought recognition to the region by securing top positions in five categories at the State-Level Cultural Track of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2027, paving the way for their participation at the national level.

The participants showcased their artistic abilities, creativity and cultural heritage through competitions in painting, poetry writing, Nukkad Natak, folk dance and folk song. Their performance highlighted the creative potential of the district’s younger generation and their ability to represent local cultural traditions on a wider platform.

Among the individual achievements, Pangwang Wangsa secured second position in painting, while Johcha Kakho won third position in poetry writing.

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Tirap participants also secured third position in Nukkad Natak, second position in folk dance and first position in the folk song category.

The achievements were recognised during a felicitation ceremony attended by Deputy Commissioner of Tirap Badonlum Tawsik, Additional Deputy Commissioner Namneet Singh and District Art and Culture Officer (in-charge) Techi Aniya.

The officers congratulated the winners and appreciated their dedication, hard work and efforts in representing the district at the state-level competition. They also encouraged the young achievers to continue developing their talents with confidence and commitment.

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A significant outcome of the achievement is the opportunity for the state-level winners to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national-level competition. Their participation will provide a wider platform to showcase the state’s cultural diversity and creative talent.

The programme was organised under the Department of Youth Affairs, with coordination and support from the District Sports Officer and District Youth Welfare Officer Noah Mongku.

The success of Tirap’s young participants highlights the importance of providing opportunities for youth to explore their creative abilities, preserve indigenous cultural traditions and participate in activities that contribute to community development and nation-building.

Their achievement marks an encouraging moment for Tirap district, demonstrating how cultural expression and youth participation can bring local talent into the national spotlight.