Tirap’s Traditional Games Take Centre Stage at Seva Sankalp Utsav in Khonsa﻿

KHONSA- Tirap‘s indigenous sporting traditions came alive at Nehru Stadium, Khonsa, on Thursday as the Seva Sankalp Utsav – Traditional Sports Competition brought together participants, community members and sports enthusiasts to celebrate the district’s traditional games and sporting heritage.

Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, Tirap District, the event went beyond competition, providing a platform to showcase traditional games that have remained part of community life across generations.

Participants demonstrated strength, agility, coordination and teamwork across a range of traditional sporting disciplines, while spectators and fellow competitors added to the lively atmosphere at the stadium.

The competitions included Dali Haka Hinam, Guli Danda, Bamboo Archery, Bamboo Running, Tug of War and Bamboo Climbing.

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Tirap, Badonlum Tawsik, APCS (AG); ZPC John KK Matey; EE, Urban Affairs, Lienwang Hosai; ZPMs and PRI leaders from across the district. Representatives of the BJP Tirap unit and other public leaders were also present.

Noah Mongku, District Sports Officer, Tirap, coordinated the sporting activities and proceedings.

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Traditional skills take centre stage

The competitions saw participation from different parts of Tirap, with contestants putting their traditional skills to the test.

In Dali Haka Hinam, Yanglu Teyang of Kapu secured first position, followed by Sinath Khoiyang of Khonsa and Wangpram Aboh of Dadam.

In Guli Danda, Honte Mesia of Khela-Bunting finished first, while Jopoi Agi of Dadam and Tezo Matey of Borduria secured second and third positions respectively.

Mohrang Tesia of Khela-Bunting won the Bamboo Archery competition.

In Bamboo Running, Wangbom Lowang of Dadam secured first position, followed by Jangliam Tesia of Khela-Bunting and Tezo Matey of Borduria.

The Bamboo Climbing competition was won by Pangchak Wangso of Kapu. Wangpram Lowang of Khonsa finished second and Sanloi of Soha third.

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Khonsa and Deomali win Tug of War titles

The Tug of War competitions saw strong participation in both men’s and women’s categories.

In the women’s category, Khonsa secured first position, followed by Dadam in second and Khela-Bunting in third.

In the men’s category, Deomali emerged first, with Kapu finishing second and Dadam third.

The winners were presented with Certificates of Merit in recognition of their sportsmanship, skill and dedication, as well as their contribution towards preserving and promoting traditional sports and the cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Seva Sankalp Utsav thus provided a platform where traditional games, community participation and sporting competition came together, highlighting the continuing relevance of indigenous sporting practices in Tirap.

With participants competing before an enthusiastic crowd, the event underscored how traditional games can serve not only as sporting activities but also as a means of keeping cultural knowledge, community participation and local sporting traditions alive.