Tirap Judo Team Secures Overall Second Position at State Championship

KHONSA- The Tirap judo team secured the overall second position at the 6th State Level Judo Championship 2026 held in Itanagar, earning recognition for the district with a strong performance by its young athletes.

The Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Tirap, organised a felicitation programme at Khonsa to honour the players following their achievement. The team was praised for its skill, discipline and determination during the state-level competition.

The Deputy Commissioner of Tirap congratulated the players for their outstanding performance and encouraged them to continue working towards excellence and aim for higher levels of competition, according to the information released by the district administration.

Also Read- Arunachal Food Commission Proposes Two Food Testing Centres to Tackle Adulteration

District Sports Officer N. Mongku also congratulated the medal winners and appreciated their hard work and perseverance. He acknowledged the contribution of coach Kabin Doyum, whose guidance and commitment played a role in grooming the young judokas.

The medal-winning performances came from both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Among the boys, Kamdon Boi won gold, while Danshi Pangthok secured gold, silver and bronze medals. Yumyang Nokpa and Ganchin Pansa also won gold medals. Silver medals were secured by Nenthok Pangkhen, Rangmo Rangsong, Najen Homnyu and Somjak Tinlom, while Nali Mitpo and Sijen Khonlom won bronze medals.

Also Read- DIA Director Backs Sustainable Plan to Upgrade RIWATCH into University

The girls also delivered a notable performance. Silom Tesia won gold, while Ngoinem Bo secured two gold medals. Pona Jenchan won gold and silver. Silver medals were also won by Chapo Hakhun, Pangcha Phuksa and Chengkat Songthing. Pongam Pansa secured two bronze medals, while Ngona Wangcha and Pomen Teppa also won bronze medals.

The district’s overall second-place finish reflects the contribution of athletes across both categories and provides a boost to Tirap’s sporting profile at the state level.

Also Read- Papum Pare Orders Regular Drug Testing of High-Risk Students, Rehab Centre Staff

The felicitation programme was attended by officials from the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, coaches and well-wishers, who celebrated the achievement and expressed confidence in the players’ future performances.

The district administration said the success is expected to encourage more young people in Tirap to take up sports and pursue excellence in competitive athletics.