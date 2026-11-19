KHONSA- The Tirap District Administration has intensified its crackdown on tobacco sales near educational institutions, seizing prohibited products and imposing fines on 15 vendors during a joint enforcement drive in Khonsa.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP), Tirap, the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Cell, Tax and Excise Department, Tirap Police and other concerned departments under Section 6(b) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

During the inspection, the enforcement team seized various items, including Sikhar, Signature, bidis, cigarettes, cigars, alcohol and beer from vendors found violating the prescribed regulations. A total fine of ₹3,000 was imposed on 15 vendors, with each shop being penalised ₹200.

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The seized items were subsequently destroyed by burning at the designated dumping zone near the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) on CK Road, Khonsa.

The enforcement drive was organised as part of the 60-Day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign (TFYC) 4.0, launched by the National Tobacco Control Programme, Arunachal Pradesh, on October 28. The campaign will continue until December 26, 2026, with a focus on strengthening tobacco control measures and promoting a healthier environment, particularly for children and young people.

Under Section 6(b) of COTPA, 2003, the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products is prohibited within a radius of 100 yards of any educational institution. The provision aims to restrict students’ access to tobacco products and protect them from the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

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The enforcement team included Assistant Commissioner, Khonsa, Smti Yowa Anya; AC (Tax & Excise), Monika Lowang Medam; DPO (NCD Cell), Dr K. Socia; personnel from Tirap Police; officials from the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR); and representatives of other concerned departments.

The District Administration has urged shopkeepers, vendors and business establishments to strictly comply with the provisions of COTPA, 2003, and refrain from selling tobacco products within the prohibited zone.

It has also warned that violations will invite appropriate legal action under the Act, signalling continued enforcement efforts to protect young people from tobacco exposure.