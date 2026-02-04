Three Sisters Die by Suicide in Ghaziabad

GHAZIABAD (Uttar Pradesh) – A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Ghaziabad early Wednesday morning when three minor sisters—identified as Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12)—died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of their residential building in the Bharat City Society.

Local police said information was received around 2:15 am on Wednesday that the three girls had leapt from the balcony of their apartment. Residents alerted authorities after hearing a loud noise near the building. The sisters were immediately taken to a hospital in Loni, where they were declared dead.

Preliminary police investigations suggest the tragedy followed a familial disagreement over the girls’ excessive use of an online mobile game. Relatives and investigators have indicated that the sisters were spending increasing amounts of time on a Korean task-based gaming app, which may have contributed to emotional distress and behavioural changes.

Police recovered handwritten notes and a diary from the scene, including messages apologising to family members. One note reportedly read, “Whatever is written in this diary is true… Read now! I’m really sorry, sorry Papa,” accompanied by a crying emoji. Investigators are continuing to verify the content and implications of these writings.

The girls’ father told authorities that he was unaware the game his daughters were playing involved task-based challenges, and said his children had expressed a deep attachment to Korean content and culture. He recalled that at times they had used Korean names among themselves, and that their mobile phone use had been a concern for the family.

According to police, the sisters had not attended school regularly in recent years; the eldest was reportedly still studying in Class 4 despite her age. Officers are analysing the sisters’ mobile phones, interviewing family members, and examining digital activity to understand the sequence of events and potential influences that led to the tragedy.

Mental health experts and commentators have highlighted the growing concern over digital and gaming addiction among minors, particularly in the wake of similar incidents around the world. They emphasise the need for parental engagement, digital literacy, and timely psychological support to address online risks and emotional wellbeing.

The Ghaziabad police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and said the investigation remains ongoing as they seek to determine all contributing factors. Authorities have urged families to be vigilant about children’s online activity and to seek professional support if behavioural changes or compulsive screen use are noticed.