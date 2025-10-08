Three-Day National Conclave on “Weaving India Together” Concludes in New Delhi

PASIGHAT- The three-day National Conclave on “Weaving India Together: Natural Fibres, Innovation and Livelihoods from the North East and Beyond” concluded in New Delhi on October 8, marking a major step toward promoting sustainable livelihoods and innovation in India’s natural fibre sector.

The event was organized by the College of Community Science, Tura, Meghalaya, under Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, in collaboration with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, ICAR, New Delhi, Development Research Institute (DRI), New Delhi, and the Government of Meghalaya.

Representatives from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) East Siang, Pasighat, and the College of Horticulture and Forestry participated in the valedictory program and joined the live telecast of the event.

The conclave drew over 300 participants, including 231 registered delegates from 19 states, reflecting pan-India enthusiasm for promoting natural fibre innovation. The sessions showcased the vast potential of fibres like bamboo, banana, pineapple, arecanut, lotus, remie, and jute — emphasizing how these eco-friendly materials can be transformed into valuable textiles and drive sustainable livelihoods, especially in rural and tribal regions.

In his keynote address, Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice-Chancellor of CAU (Imphal), underscored the significance of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in strengthening India’s fibre ecosystem.

He highlighted the importance of collaborative platforms such as the “Ideathon”, which bring together farmers, artisans, and innovators to co-create sustainable solutions.

Dr. Mishra reiterated the “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” vision, describing the North Eastern region as a “hub of biodiversity and natural fibre resources.”

He also reaffirmed CAU’s commitment to ongoing research, knowledge-sharing, and partnerships under the “Made in India” initiative to drive inclusive rural growth.

Throughout the three days, the conclave hosted multiple technical sessions, where experts presented new research findings and emerging technologies designed for farmers and small-scale entrepreneurs in the fibre and textile sectors.

The exhibition stalls by artisans, entrepreneurs, and weavers showcased India’s rich tribal artistry and cultural heritage, emphasizing the importance of natural fibres in empowering rural communities.

Adding to Arunachal Pradesh’s pride, Smt. Oman Siram, an artisan from Rani village in East Siang District, won Third Prize for her outstanding stall presentation. She was felicitated for her exceptional craftsmanship and contributions to promoting natural fibre-based innovation and design.

The conclave concluded with a renewed commitment among all stakeholders—academia, government bodies, artisans, and entrepreneurs—to strengthen innovation, sustainability, and livelihood enhancement through the optimal utilization of India’s diverse natural fibre resources.