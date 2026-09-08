Three-Day Food Carnival Concludes with Baking, Culinary and Beverage Competitions

ITANAGAR- The three-day Arunachal Food & Beverage Carnival 2026 concluded at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar, bringing together grassroots food entrepreneurs, home bakers and aspiring culinary professionals with industry experts, modern equipment and potential market linkages.

Organised by Mezang Baking Academy in collaboration with the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, the carnival focused on culinary skills, entrepreneurship and industry exposure, positioning food and beverage activities as potential avenues for youth livelihood and enterprise development.

The valedictory function was attended by Dr. Mohesh Chai, Advisor to the Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, as Chief Guest, along with officials from the Departments of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Industries, and Women & Child Development.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr. Chai linked the initiative with the State’s broader Arunachal Human Capital and Economic Transformation Vision 2036, which seeks to transform young people from job seekers into job creators. He also appreciated Mezang Baking Academy founder Roma Khonjuju and industry partners for providing participants exposure to modern equipment, emerging industry trends and business networks.

Over the three days, participants took part in live masterclasses covering specialised techniques, including palette-knife buttercream art, wafer-paper florals and other culinary methods. The carnival also featured live demonstrations and competitions across multiple baking, culinary and beverage categories.

The competitions covered a wide range of categories. Dojum Ete won the Wedding Cake category, while Mitinam Tekseng secured first place in Celebration Cake. Pratima Desisow topped the Healthy Bakes category and Mepung Lamgu won the Cupcake category. In Junior Bakes, Nanne Gao secured first place.

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The culinary and beverage competitions also drew strong participation. Yana Kodak won the Cooking Competition, while Yajak Ekke emerged winner of the Kaapi Machines-led Latte Art Competition. Raj Tamang secured first place in the Brew Master Championship led by Kaapi Solutions.

The carnival was inaugurated on September 5 by Tourism & Education Minister Passang Dorje Sona. During the inaugural programme, Sona appreciated the organisers and the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship for holding the event in the State capital.

He said the State Government would support organisers in conducting future editions on a larger scale, with the aim of expanding skills development and industry outreach for Arunachal Pradesh’s youth.

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Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in a social media post, described the carnival as more than a conventional food festival, highlighting its role as a platform connecting chefs, bakers, restaurateurs, hoteliers, entrepreneurs, producers, suppliers and industry partners.

The Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, led by Advisor Dr. Mohesh Chai, Director Sibo Passing and Deputy Director Gyati Kacho, reiterated its commitment to supporting industry-partnered initiatives aimed at local livelihood generation and greater self-reliance among the State’s youth.

The conclusion of the carnival marks an effort to move food and beverage activities beyond conventional employment into the sphere of skills-based entrepreneurship, with industry exposure, competitions and market connections forming key components of the initiative.