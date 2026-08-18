Three-Day Capacity Building Programme for Primary Teachers Begins in Tawang

TAWANG- A three-day Capacity Building Programme for Primary Teachers began in Tawang on Tuesday, bringing together primary teachers from across the district for focused training aimed at strengthening classroom teaching and improving foundational education.

The programme is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Itanagar, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, with the objective of enhancing the professional competencies of primary teachers and improving the quality of teaching and learning in classrooms.

The inaugural session was attended by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, as Chief Guest. Deputy Director of School Education Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, Assistant Director, SCERT Mudang Omo, and resource persons from the Reach and Teach Foundation, the Department of Education’s knowledge partner, were also present.

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Speaking about the initiative, SCERT Assistant Director Mudang Omo said the programme was developed in response to feedback from teachers highlighting the need for specialised capacity-building at the primary level. The programme has accordingly been designed specifically for primary teachers and is being conducted across the state.

The focus on primary teachers is significant because they play a central role in establishing the foundational learning base of children. The training seeks to equip teachers with updated knowledge, skills and teaching techniques that can be translated into more effective classroom practices.

DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok emphasised the importance of continuous professional development. He encouraged teachers to regularly upgrade their knowledge, skills and teaching methodologies in response to the changing requirements of education.

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Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo urged teachers to remain actively engaged throughout the three-day programme and ensure that the training produces meaningful outcomes in their classrooms. She also encouraged participants to share innovative teaching techniques, methodologies and best practices from their respective schools.

Highlighting the importance of primary education, the Deputy Commissioner said teachers at this level are among the most important components of a child’s educational journey. She called for greater emphasis on critical thinking, curiosity and reading habits among children from an early age, rather than relying solely on traditional teaching methods.

Angmo also requested SCERT to consider developing a structured curriculum for pre-primary and Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) to further strengthen foundational learning and improve children’s readiness for formal schooling.

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The Deputy Commissioner appreciated SCERT and the Reach and Teach Foundation for extending capacity-building initiatives to Tawang, a border district, and for conducting such programmes in the district during both the previous year and the current year.

Over the next three days, participating teachers will take part in interactive learning and capacity-building sessions designed to enrich classroom practices, strengthen teaching methodologies and improve foundational education across Tawang district.

The programme highlights the growing emphasis on continuous professional development and child-centric learning, with the broader objective of helping teachers create classrooms that provide children with a stronger foundation for future education.