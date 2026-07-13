Thousands Join Sacred Lhamo Torchen Ritual at Tawang Monastery

TAWANG: The sacred three-day Lhamo Torchen ritual concluded on Sunday evening at the historic Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery with the traditional burning of the Torgya ritual dough effigy at Chhamleng, marking the culmination of one of the most significant annual Buddhist ceremonies of the Monpa community.

The concluding ceremony was led by the Abbot of Tawang Monastery, Venerable Phara Damey Tulku Rinpoche, along with senior monks, amid the resonant chanting of sacred Buddhist mantras and prayers.

The annual religious observance, held from July 11 to 13, attracted thousands of devotees, pilgrims and visitors, who participated in three days of prayers, spiritual reflection and blessings.

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Observed in accordance with the centuries-old traditions of Tawang Monastery, the Lhamo Torchen ritual is dedicated to prayers for the long life, good health and continued enlightened activities of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Gyalwa Tenzin Gyatso. The ceremony also invokes peace, happiness and well-being for all sentient beings.

A central feature of the ritual is the invocation of Palden Lhamo, the principal Dharma Protector in Tibetan Buddhism. Devotees and monks offer prayers seeking divine blessings to dispel negative forces, epidemics, diseases, natural calamities and other obstacles affecting society.

The symbolic burning of the Torgya ritual effigy represents the destruction of negativity and the purification of harmful influences, while symbolically ushering in peace, harmony, prosperity and spiritual well-being for the people of Monyul and beyond.

Throughout the three-day observance, devotees gathered in large numbers to receive blessings from the monks and participate in prayers promoting compassion, communal harmony and lasting peace.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, ZPM Kyidphel Tenzin Monpa, and thousands of devotees from different parts of the district, underscoring the ritual’s enduring religious and cultural significance.

The monastery administration expressed hope that the collective prayers offered during the Lhamo Torchen observance would inspire compassion, strengthen harmony among communities and contribute to peace and prosperity across the region and the world.