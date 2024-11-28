The story of ‘Chumveer’ in Bigg Boss 18 show; Watch Video

The story of ‘Chumveer’ in Bigg Boss 18 show- Friends, you all know that it is common to make a relationships in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. Here, first of all, friendship develops between the contestants, and then in a very short time, they start feeling something for each other.

If we look at the past, many couples have been formed in Bigg Boss’s house or in this show, who got married after going out. And some are still enjoying dating life.

A couple is also seen forming in Bigg Boss 18. This couple is being formed of Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra. Which is slowly turning into a special bond by taking out the journey of friendship.

Earlier, both of them were just good friends, but gradually their relationship has deepened and a special chemistry is seen between them. While Karan Veer shares his words and emotions with Chum Darang, Chum is also unable to hide her feelings. Their bond inside the show has now reached an emotional and supportive level, where both have started understanding and supporting each other.

Karan is seen getting closer to actress Chum Darang, who is 8 years younger than him. Fans have also given the tag of ‘Chumveer’ to them.

Not only this, Karan has also expressed his feelings in words. Karan has many times expressed in front of Chum in gestures that he has started liking her,

But Chum always keeps quiet on Karan’s feelings, but something was seen in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which made the fans happy.

In this episode, Chum and Karan were seen hugging each other. During this, the bond between the two was clearly visible. It is believed that Chum can also express her feelings for Karan soon.

50 days of Bigg Boss 18 have passed. And fans felt that they would not get a perfect couple in this season. But now Chum and Karan have raised their hopes.

The story of Chum and Veer has now become a special highlight for Bigg Boss 18, and the audience is eagerly waiting to know what will be the next chapter of this story.

Now only time will tell whether Karan and Chum are really getting closer to each other or this is just a strategy to stay in the show.

I have come here to represent Arunachal Pradesh, says Chum Darang