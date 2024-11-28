ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalEntertainment

The story of ‘Chumveer’ in Bigg Boss 18 show; Watch Video

Karan is seen getting closer to actress Chum Darang, who is 8 years younger than him. Fans have also given the tag of 'Chumveer' to them.

Last Updated: November 28, 2024
2 minutes read
The story of ‘Chumveer’ in Bigg Boss 18 show; Watch Video

The story of ‘Chumveer’ in Bigg Boss 18 show- Friends, you all know that it is common to make a relationships in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss. Here, first of all, friendship develops between the contestants, and then in a very short time, they start feeling something for each other.

If we look at the past, many couples have been formed in Bigg Boss’s house or in this show, who got married after going out. And some are still enjoying dating life.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

A couple is also seen forming in Bigg Boss 18. This couple is being formed of Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra. Which is slowly turning into a special bond by taking out the journey of friendship.

Watch Video in YouTube-  

Earlier, both of them were just good friends, but gradually their relationship has deepened and a special chemistry is seen between them. While Karan Veer shares his words and emotions with Chum Darang, Chum is also unable to hide her feelings. Their bond inside the show has now reached an emotional and supportive level, where both have started understanding and supporting each other.

Karan is seen getting closer to actress Chum Darang, who is 8 years younger than him. Fans have also given the tag of ‘Chumveer’ to them.

Also Read- Bigg Boss 18; quarrel between Chum and Dhami in house

Not only this, Karan has also expressed his feelings in words. Karan has many times expressed in front of Chum in gestures that he has started liking her,

But Chum always keeps quiet on Karan’s feelings, but something was seen in this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, which made the fans happy.

In this episode, Chum and Karan were seen hugging each other. During this, the bond between the two was clearly visible. It is believed that Chum can also express her feelings for Karan soon.

Also Read- Chum Darang of Arunachal confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 18

50 days of Bigg Boss 18 have passed. And fans felt that they would not get a perfect couple in this season. But now Chum and Karan have raised their hopes.

The story of Chum and Veer has now become a special highlight for Bigg Boss 18, and the audience is eagerly waiting to know what will be the next chapter of this story.

Now only time will tell whether Karan and Chum are really getting closer to each other or this is just a strategy to stay in the show.

Watch Videos of Chum Darang 

Chum Darang ki bigg boss 18 men entry 

I have come here to represent Arunachal Pradesh, says Chum Darang

Fight Between Chum Darang and Shahzada Dhami

Chum Darang Interview before entering house of Bigg Boss 18

Avinash Evicted | Chum Calls him ‘Saala’

Tags
Last Updated: November 28, 2024
2 minutes read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Balo Raja visits disputed villages along Arunachal-Assam border

Arunachal: Balo Raja visits disputed villages along Arunachal-Assam border

Arunachal: APU Commemorates Samvidhan Diwas with Enthusiasm

Arunachal: APU Commemorates Samvidhan Diwas

Arunachal: LIFE- Initiative launched to honour Educators and Students in Leparada

Arunachal: LIFE- Initiative launched to honour Educators and Students in Leparada

Arunachal: Science, Maths and Arts Exhibition held at PM Shri School JNV Tawang

Arunachal: Science, Maths and Arts Exhibition held at PM Shri School JNV Tawang

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards Ceremony held at Longding

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Meritorious Students Awards Ceremony held at Longding

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydro Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Arunachal: CCEA Approves Two Hydropower Projects Worth Rs 3,689 Cr in Shi Yomi Dist

Arunachal: Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

Arunachal: Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

Arunachal: Khandu hails Namsai as one of the fastest developing districts in the state

Arunachal: Khandu hails Namsai as one of the fastest developing districts in the state

Arunachal: Foundation Day-cum-Triennial Conference of AB&HKWS celebrated at Boa Simla

Arunachal: Foundation Day-cum-Triennial Conference of AB&HKWS celebrated at Boa Simla

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurated Todak Basar District Hospital at Basar

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurated Todak Basar District Hospital at Basar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button