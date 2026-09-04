Tension Erupts During SIR Proceedings in Bordumsa, Injuries Reported

BORDUMSA: A Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing of electoral rolls in Bordumsa, Arunachal Pradesh, was disrupted on Friday after tensions escalated at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), with clashes, stone-pelting and injuries reported during the proceedings.

The incident occurred a day after an SIR hearing in Bordumsa was adjourned following objections raised over voters associated with the Bijoypur Polling Station.

According to accounts emerging from the area, a large gathering comprising local residents, student organisations and other groups assembled at the ADC office during Friday’s hearing. The situation subsequently became tense, resulting in disruption of the proceedings and damage to government property and vehicles.

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Reports of firing also emerged during the confrontation. However, the circumstances surrounding the reported firing, including who may have fired and from where, have not been independently established. Officials have yet to provide a detailed account of the incident.

Different accounts have also emerged regarding how the confrontation began. Representatives of Chakma organisations said applicants had gathered peacefully for the SIR hearing before the situation deteriorated. They alleged that the subsequent disorder involved stone-pelting and the use of tear gas by security personnel to disperse the crowd.

The Chakma organisations appealed for restraint and urged that the incident not be given a communal colour. Their representatives also said that applicants should be allowed to participate in the electoral revision process peacefully.

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Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) president Meje Taku said the organisation was closely monitoring the situation and had convened an emergency meeting in Itanagar. He indicated that the union would issue a formal statement on the developments.

The confrontation reportedly left several people injured, although the exact number and nature of the injuries have not yet been officially confirmed.

The incident has added tension to an already sensitive SIR process in the Bordumsa area. The electoral roll revision exercise has generated objections and scrutiny over the eligibility and documentation of certain voters, making the conduct of hearings particularly important for maintaining confidence in the process.

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With conflicting accounts now emerging from different sides, an official assessment by the district administration and police will be important to establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances that led to the disruption.

Authorities are expected to assess the damage, injuries and other aspects of the incident as the situation develops.