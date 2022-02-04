Temperatures are expected to dip further across Northeast

ADVERTISEMENT

GUWAHATI- Temperatures are expected to dip further across the Northeast with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at guwahati here predicting more rainfall in the coming days, accompanied by thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the region, including Assam and Meghalaya.

“Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday while dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday,” the summary of observations recorded on Friday morning by the Met department said.

Besides, dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Monday.

According to Met office, “Moderate rain is predicted at most places over the rest of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Saturday. Light to moderate snowfall is very likely to occur in the higher reaches in Arunachal Pradesh,”.

Day temperatures will fall by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius and below normal by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

“However, only light rain is predicted at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday,”.