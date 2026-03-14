Technology is the biggest enabler: Arunachal Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd.), said that technology has become the biggest enabler in modern education while addressing the 23rd Conference of Higher and Technical Education held at the Golden Jubilee State Banquet Hall in Itanagar on March 14.

The Governor attended the conference as the Chief Guest and felicitated pioneers of higher education in the state. During the event, he also conferred several awards including the Outstanding College Teacher Awards, Best NSS Volunteer Awards, Best Programme Officer Awards, Best NSS Unit Award, and awards for Undergraduate Toppers and APSCTE Toppers.

On the occasion, the Governor also released a book titled “Shifting Cultivation: Traditions and Practices adopted by the Tangsa Tribe,” authored by Dr. Odol Pertin, Principal of Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College, Roing.

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Addressing stakeholders of higher and technical education, the Governor said that higher education must progress with a clear vision focused on innovation, research and creativity. He urged universities and colleges to develop research initiatives addressing regional challenges such as sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation, disaster management and border area development.

The Governor also emphasized the importance of focused research in areas such as Himalayan ecology, renewable energy and indigenous knowledge systems.

Highlighting the growing role of technology in education, he said modern tools such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, coding and data science must be integrated into academic curricula. According to him, AI-enabled digital platforms, smart classrooms and virtual laboratories can significantly improve access to quality education for students in remote areas.

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However, he advised students to use Artificial Intelligence as a learning aid rather than a substitute for critical thinking and analytical skills.

The Governor further encouraged institutions to promote entrepreneurship by developing innovation hubs, incubation centres and start-up laboratories that could help students become job creators. He noted that sectors such as eco-tourism, agri-technology, handicrafts and digital services offer significant opportunities for the state and align with national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

Stressing the importance of inclusive education and social responsibility, the Governor encouraged universities to promote community engagement, rural internships and social innovation projects. He also called for stronger collaborations with national institutions, international universities and industry partners to strengthen research and faculty development.

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During the event, pioneers of higher education in the state were felicitated for their contributions. Among them were Dr. Giasuddin Ahmed, former Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology, and Dr. Khargeswar Bhuiyan, former Head of the Department of Chemistry, both from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

The Outstanding College Teacher Award 2025 was presented to Dr. Vinod Kumar Sinha of Government College, Bomdila and Dr. Modang Reena of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali.

The Best NSS Volunteer Award 2025 was conferred on Hiinyo Pombo of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and Umek Lozi of Don Bosco College, Jollang.

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Meanwhile, the Best NSS Programme Officer Award 2025 was presented to Dakngam Riba of Hills College of Teacher Education, Lekhi and Ngamwang Lowang of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali. Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang received the Best NSS Unit Award 2025.

Several students were also honoured for academic excellence, including APSCTE Topper Award winners Radhe Reela, Manuj Konwar and Kobit Pradhan.

Speaking on the occasion, P. D. Sona, Minister for Education, called for collective efforts by all stakeholders to strengthen the education system and emphasized the importance of digital transformation in higher education.

Advisor to the Education Minister Mutchu Mithi, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak and Director of Higher and Technical Education Dr. Milorai Modi also addressed the inaugural session of the conference.

The two-day conference includes five technical sessions focusing on multidisciplinary education, implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, digital transformation in higher education, skill development, industry-academic collaboration, entrepreneurship and institutional autonomy.

Officials said the conference provides an important platform for educators, administrators and policymakers to discuss strategies for strengthening higher and technical education in the state.