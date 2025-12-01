Sports

Team Arunachal Wins Record 84 Medals in NE Para Games 2025

Arunachal Pradesh secures its highest-ever medal tally at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025 with 84 medals, finishing as Regional Runner-Up behind Assam.

Last Updated: 01/12/2025
GUWAHATI-  The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has announced Arunachal Pradesh’s strongest-ever competitive performance at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025, held in Guwahati from November 27 to 29. The event is the region’s largest classification-based multi-sport platform for Divyangjan (athletes with disabilities).

Arunachal Pradesh finished Overall 2nd (Regional Runner-Up), ranking behind champions Assam, while Tripura secured the third position. This marks the State’s highest competition-earned medal tally since the inception of the Games.

Official Medal Rankings

  1. Overall Champions – Assam
  2. Regional Runner-Up – Arunachal Pradesh
  3. 3rd Position – Tripura

Team Arunachal Medal Tally

  • 🥇 Gold: 23
  • 🥈 Silver: 31
  • 🥉 Bronze: 30
    Total: 84 Medals

This represents a significant leap compared to the previous edition.

  • 1st Edition: 15 Gold, 21 Silver, 17 Bronze — Total: 53
  • 2nd Edition: 23 Gold, 31 Silver, 30 Bronze — Total: 84

PAA attributes the improvement to broader classification access, strengthened coaching pipelines, higher finals conversions, increased athlete registration and greater competitive exposure across para disciplines.

Disciplines Represented

  • Para Athletics: T11, T13, T20, T35, T40, T55, F11, F46, F57, F45, F44 and others
  • Para Badminton: SL-3, SL-4, SU-5, SH-6
  • Para Table Tennis: S6, S10
  • Para Swimming: 50m & 100m Freestyle
  • Para Chess: General & VI/VIB
  • Para Boccia: BC-2, BC-3, BC-4

PAA stated that Arunachal has proved that “disability is a different starting line, not a finishing point.” With equal opportunity, para-athletes are excelling with professionalism and resilience, inspiring youth, strengthening governance, and shifting social perceptions around disability sport.

The Association expressed confidence that with sustained structured support, Arunachal’s para-athletes will continue rising to national and international podiums in future competitions.

