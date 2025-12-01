Team Arunachal Wins Record 84 Medals in NE Para Games 2025

GUWAHATI- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has announced Arunachal Pradesh’s strongest-ever competitive performance at the 2nd North East Para Games 2025, held in Guwahati from November 27 to 29. The event is the region’s largest classification-based multi-sport platform for Divyangjan (athletes with disabilities).

Arunachal Pradesh finished Overall 2nd (Regional Runner-Up), ranking behind champions Assam, while Tripura secured the third position. This marks the State’s highest competition-earned medal tally since the inception of the Games.

Official Medal Rankings

Overall Champions – Assam Regional Runner-Up – Arunachal Pradesh 3rd Position – Tripura

Team Arunachal Medal Tally

🥇 Gold: 23

🥈 Silver: 31

🥉 Bronze: 30

Total: 84 Medals

This represents a significant leap compared to the previous edition.

1st Edition: 15 Gold, 21 Silver, 17 Bronze — Total: 53

2nd Edition: 23 Gold, 31 Silver, 30 Bronze — Total: 84

PAA attributes the improvement to broader classification access, strengthened coaching pipelines, higher finals conversions, increased athlete registration and greater competitive exposure across para disciplines.

Disciplines Represented

Para Athletics: T11, T13, T20, T35, T40, T55, F11, F46, F57, F45, F44 and others

Para Badminton: SL-3, SL-4, SU-5, SH-6

Para Table Tennis: S6, S10

Para Swimming: 50m & 100m Freestyle

Para Chess: General & VI/VIB

Para Boccia: BC-2, BC-3, BC-4

PAA stated that Arunachal has proved that “disability is a different starting line, not a finishing point.” With equal opportunity, para-athletes are excelling with professionalism and resilience, inspiring youth, strengthening governance, and shifting social perceptions around disability sport.

The Association expressed confidence that with sustained structured support, Arunachal’s para-athletes will continue rising to national and international podiums in future competitions.