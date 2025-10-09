Team Arunachal, which summited Mount Kang Yatse-II in Ladakh, calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh’s pride and accomplished mountaineer Tagit Sorang, an Everest summiteer, along with his expedition teammates, who successfully scaled Mount Kang Yatse-II (6,250 metres) in the Leh region of Ladakh on 31st August 2025, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd.), at the Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on 9th October 2025.

During the meeting, the team shared a detailed account of their challenging 11-day expedition, describing the rigorous training, harsh weather conditions, and team coordination that led to the successful summit of one of Ladakh’s most formidable peaks.

The Governor, while interacting with the team, congratulated the climbers on their achievement and described it as a proud moment for the entire State. He lauded the mountaineers for their courage, determination, and spirit of adventure, noting that their feat reflects the strength and resilience of Arunachal’s youth.

“This accomplishment is not just a personal milestone for the team but also a beacon of inspiration for young people across the State,” the Governor said.

“Their courage and determination exemplify the power of perseverance and teamwork, inspiring others to push their limits and dream higher.”

The Governor also commended co-climbers — Tarak Dogar, Taru Hai, Sorang Tanang, and Ningchong Rava — for their unwavering commitment and discipline in successfully completing the expedition alongside Shri Tagit Sorang.

He further encouraged the team to continue their pursuit of excellence in adventure sports and to mentor young aspiring mountaineers in Arunachal Pradesh, thereby promoting a culture of fitness, discipline, and exploration among the youth.

The team members expressed their gratitude to the Governor for his encouragement and guidance and reiterated their commitment to represent the State and the country in future expeditions.