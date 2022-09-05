Teachers’ Day: CM Khandu Gives Away State Teachers Awards to 31 teachers

ITANAGAR- Teachers’ Day- Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Education Minister Taba Tedir and Chief Secretary Dharmendra today gave away the State Awards 2022 to 31 selected teachers working in government and government-aided schools in various parts of the state for their meritorious service in imparting quality and moral education to the students on occasion of Teacher’s Day at a simple ceremony held here this morning.

The 31 state awardees for this year include five lady teachers and two from govt-aided Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (Oyan and Ziro). (See list below)

Congratulating the awardees on behalf of the people, Khandu commended the role of teachers in shaping the future generation of the state, especially those posted in interior places. He expressed gratitude to the teachers for imparting quality education to students despite facing several hardships in terms of facilities.

“Though Arunachal Pradesh has been a late starter in almost all sectors, including education, the contribution of our teachers in making education a vibrant sector is immeasurable,” he said.

Khandu pointed that the role of teachers has increased manifold in modern times due to advent and influence of internet with its easy accessibility.

“We cannot avoid the influence of internet on a student’s formative years but as teachers we can sure guide them to use the web for positive development and knowledge gain,” he said.

Citing lack of adequate infrastructure in several schools of the state, the Chief Minister said that under the National Education Policy, the state government is committed to rebuild all dilapidated schools and provide basic facilities for students as well as teachers so that they can concentrate on quality education. He informed that rebuilding and refurbishing exercise of schools have already begun in a phased manner and that by 2030 all required infrastructural requirements would be fulfilled.

He asked the Chief Secretary to call upon the deputy commissioners and DDSEs to take stock of each school in their jurisdiction and submit the reports to the government for further action.

On complaints of shortage of teachers in the state, Khandu revealed that there are 3600 government and government aided schools in the state as of date with 16000 teachers. He summarized that if posting of teachers is rationalized there would be adequate number of teachers for all schools.

While directing the education department to evolve and implement a robust mechanism for rational transfer and posting of teachers, Khandu urged the Arunachal Teacher’s Association (ATA) to cooperate and assist in the department’s endeavor in this regard.

He, however, informed that the state government has already approved recruitment of sufficient number of teachers through the state public service commission to meet the demand.

On poor management of schools, especially in rural areas, Khandu advocated reviving the system of school management committees involving local community members. He viewed that earlier schools were looked after by village community members that ensured proper functioning of the schools.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister informed that the lone Arunachal State University at Pasighat will start functioning from this year.

Education Minister Taba Tedir congratulated the teachers for their hard work that has resulted in a better pass percentage in this year’s class 10 and 12 examinations. He said after dismal performances in previous years and the COVID hindrance, the pass percentage this year were 40% and 79% respectively for class 10 and 12 examinations.

“Though we are below par of the national average, it is a positive sign. With our concerted efforts we aim to touch at least the national average next year,” he said.

Tedir assured that the government is alive to the issues confronting the education sector and is committed to resolve all.

He informed that regularization of 118 RMSA and 400 SSA teachers is under process and soon the APPSC would be recruiting 482 teachers, both PGT and TGT included. He also informed that the government has already requested the APPSC to recruit sufficient number of lecturers and assistant professors for colleges in the state.

Tedir sought cooperation from all stakeholders to revitalize the education scenario in the state and assured that government will leave no stone unturned for a massive turnaround in the coming years.

Earlier, Khandu, Tedir and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to the portrait of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an acclaimed teacher, on whose birth anniversary Teacher’s Day is celebrated every year across the country.

List of State Awardee Teachers (2022):