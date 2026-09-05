Teachers’ Day : 16 Teachers Honoured for Dedicated Service in Papum Pare

YUPIA- The Education Department of Papum Pare district felicitated 16 teachers for their dedicated and exemplary service on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Hakum Happa Hall, NSCBAV, Yupia, on Friday.

The district-wide celebration placed the contribution of teachers at the centre of the programme, with speakers emphasising that the role of educators extends beyond academic instruction to shaping students’ values, character, responsibility and overall well-being.

The programme was attended by Nabam Vivek, MLA, 14-Doimukh, and Prof. Nani Bath, Head of the Department of Political Science, Rajiv Gandhi University, along with education officials, representatives of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association and teachers from across the district.

Also Read- Governor KT Parnaik Calls for Vigilance as China’s Strategic Influence Expands

Addressing the gathering, MLA Nabam Vivek appreciated DDSE T.T. Tara and the organising team for conducting the celebration, describing it as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the district.

Calling teaching one of the noblest professions, Vivek said a teacher’s success should not be judged only by students’ academic achievements. He emphasised the importance of the values, character and sense of responsibility developed by students, observing that helping even one student become a successful and responsible individual with sound character represents a significant achievement for a teacher.

The MLA urged teachers to maintain excellence, dedication and integrity in their professional responsibilities. He also encouraged them to contribute to the socio-cultural development of society and participate constructively in public and political affairs with the aim of creating a positive impact in their communities.

Also Read- Joint Market Inspection in Yupia and Tigdo: Unlicensed Shops Penalised

Vivek also assured continued support to schools and said assistance would be provided to facilitate their smooth functioning. Referring to the provision of computers and printers to several schools, he noted that even relatively small interventions can contribute meaningfully to the functioning of educational institutions.

Prof. Nani Bath called upon teachers to remain sincere to themselves, their subjects, students and society. He stressed that teachers also have a responsibility towards the psychological and emotional well-being of students, including supporting students facing personal or financial difficulties where possible.

Citing examples of how small acts of kindness from teachers can have a lasting impact on students, Prof. Bath urged educators to closely monitor the mental, emotional and overall development of their students.

DDSE T.T. Tara and R.K. Rob, President of the District Unit of the Arunachal Teachers’ Association, also addressed the gathering and highlighted the role of teachers in strengthening the education system and shaping the future of the younger generation.

Adding a student perspective to the programme, Miss Chukhu Namchum, a Class X student of B.K. Mission School, Midpu, Doimukh, spoke about the significance of Teachers’ Day and the role of teachers in bringing positive change to students’ lives.

The teachers recognised during the celebration represented schools across Papum Pare district. The list included PGTs, TGTs and PRTs from institutions in Balijan, Sagalee, Kimin, Doimukh, Mengio, Nimté, Banderdewa, Hawa Camp, Nakar, Toru, Lichi and Emchi.

The felicitation recognised their service and contribution to education in the district, while the broader programme underlined the continuing importance of teachers in students’ academic, personal and social development.