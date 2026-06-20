TCL Academic Achievers Award 2026 Celebrates Excellence Across Tirap, Changlang and Longding

CHANGLANG- The Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (DoTCL) organised the TCL Academic Achievers’ Award Programme 2026 at the Circuit House Community Hall in Changlang, recognising outstanding academic performers from the three districts and reiterating the importance of investing in education and human resource development.

The programme honoured toppers of Classes X and XII from Government Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools across Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts for their academic achievements during the 2025–26 session.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongtey congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue pursuing excellence while bringing recognition to the TCL region. He emphasised that government educational institutions are capable of producing outstanding achievers and cited the examples of Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah and DoTCL Secretary-cum-Director Wayong Khimhun, both of whom studied in government schools.

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Pongtey called upon parents and guardians to place greater trust in government schools and urged education authorities to closely monitor academic performance and teaching standards. He encouraged students to set ambitious goals and compete at both state and national levels.

Highlighting the broader developmental role of education, the Speaker stressed that DoTCL resources should be strategically utilised to strengthen human capital among TCL youth while also supporting sectors such as agriculture and horticulture that are vital to rural livelihoods.

He also underscored the role of families in shaping young minds and stressed the need to channel the potential of the younger generation towards constructive and nation-building activities.

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Earlier, DoTCL Secretary-cum-Director Wayong Khimhun welcomed the gathering and outlined various initiatives undertaken by the department. He said recognising achievers from different fields serves as a source of inspiration for younger students and encourages a culture of excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, DoTCL Chairman Tanpho Wangnaw highlighted the department’s educational initiatives, including free coaching programmes for aspirants preparing for APPSC, UPSC and APSSB examinations. He noted that the event marked the fourth edition of the TCL Academic Achievers’ Felicitation Programme and announced that the next edition would be hosted in Longding district.

Wangnaw also stressed the importance of unity, cooperation and collective effort in accelerating the development of the TCL region.

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Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah shared his personal journey as a student and reflected on the discipline and perseverance required to achieve academic success. Recalling his experience as a Class XII topper, he encouraged students to remain focused on their goals and make effective use of available opportunities.

He emphasised that success is built through consistent hard work, determination and sincerity rather than overnight achievement. Sah also encouraged students to develop self-confidence, maintain a positive attitude and contribute meaningfully to society and the nation.

As Guest of Honour, MLA Humjong Tangha congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue striving for greater accomplishments. He reiterated that dedication and hard work remain essential ingredients of success and praised DoTCL for organising programmes that motivate students to excel academically.

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During the programme, Class XII toppers received cash awards of ₹1 lakh each, while Class X toppers were awarded ₹50,000 each. The students were also presented with certificates and mementoes in recognition of their achievements.

The awardees expressed gratitude to DoTCL for acknowledging their efforts and providing encouragement to pursue higher academic and professional goals.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by DoTCL Deputy Director Wangton Lowang, who highlighted the department’s continuing initiatives, including student felicitation programmes, TCL Achievers’ Awards in sports and social service, and free coaching support for unemployed youth preparing for competitive examinations.