Tawang’s Proposed Flatted Factory Complex Moves a Step Forward

TAWANG- The Tawang district administration has taken a significant step towards promoting local entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods by holding a stakeholders’ consultation meeting on the proposed establishment of a Flatted Factory Complex under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office to gather suggestions for shaping the proposed project.

The consultation brought together representatives from the State Bank of India, the Departments of Electrical and Urban Affairs, the District Tourism Office, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), and members of various Self Help Groups (SHGs), reflecting a broad-based approach to planning the proposed industrial facility.

Also Read- Tawang Admi Encourages Student-Led Solutions for Public Service Delivery

A key outcome of the meeting was the decision to compile the recommendations received from stakeholders and forward them to the Ministry of MSME for consideration while finalising the proposal for the flatted factory complex. This participatory process is intended to ensure that the facility addresses the practical needs of local entrepreneurs and producer groups.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo encouraged stakeholders to openly share their ideas and requirements, emphasising that the project should be designed around the actual needs of local businesses. She particularly called upon members of Self Help Groups to actively participate, noting that their grassroots experience would be essential in developing an inclusive and functional industrial infrastructure.

Also Read- Massive Siang River Erosion Damages WRC Fields in Borguli Village

During the interactive session, SHG members, tourism officials and ArSRLM representatives suggested incorporating common infrastructure, dedicated production spaces, value-addition units, marketing support and other essential services into the proposed complex. Their recommendations were formally recorded for submission to the Ministry of MSME.

The proposed Flatted Factory Complex is expected to serve as a common industrial facility aimed at supporting micro and small enterprises by providing shared infrastructure and improving access to production and marketing facilities. The district administration said the consultation reflects its commitment to participatory planning, entrepreneurship promotion and expanding economic opportunities for the people of Tawang through collaborative stakeholder engagement.