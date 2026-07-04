Tawang Women Trained in Millet Entrepreneurship

TAWANG: A 15-day Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) on value addition of finger millet for women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) concluded successfully in Tawang, marking an effort to promote women-led entrepreneurship and sustainable rural livelihoods through locally available agricultural resources.

The programme was organised by the Block Mission Management Unit (BMMU), Tawang, under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), in collaboration with and funded by NABARD.

During the 15-day training, participants received intensive practical instruction on transforming locally grown finger millet into a range of nutritious value-added products with commercial potential. The programme combined food-processing skills with training in packaging, branding, marketing, financial literacy and enterprise management.

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Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, attended the valedictory programme as the Chief Guest and presented certificates to the trainees. She appreciated the range of millet-based food products and homemade snacks prepared by the participants during the training.

Addressing the gathering, Angmo encouraged SHG members to convert their newly acquired skills into viable enterprises by maintaining quality standards, improving packaging and exploring wider markets.

She said value addition to locally available resources such as finger millet could help enhance household incomes while preserving traditional food practices and promoting nutrition.

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Welcoming the dignitaries, Drema Lhamu, BCLH-NF, BMMU Tawang, presented a report on the training programme, outlining its objectives, activities and the participation of women from various SHGs across the district.

Resource person Dr. Divya Pathak, Subject Matter Specialist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang, said the participants underwent extensive practical demonstrations and hands-on sessions in preparing a range of value-added finger millet products.

According to her, the training focused on improving processing techniques, product quality, hygiene standards and commercial viability — factors considered essential for converting household-level production into sustainable enterprises.

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Keertika Kashyap, DDC, NABARD, said the programme was fully funded by NABARD and implemented by BMMU Tawang. She said the trainees were equipped not only with product preparation skills but also with knowledge of packaging, branding, marketing strategies, financial literacy and enterprise management.

The broader approach reflects the growing emphasis on linking skill development with business readiness. For women-led rural enterprises, production skills alone may not be sufficient unless accompanied by market access, branding, financial planning and institutional support.

District Horticulture Officer Koncho Gyatso highlighted government initiatives, including Catch Them Young and the Arunachal Mushroom Mission, and encouraged the trained SHGs to diversify their livelihood activities.

He also informed the participants that trained SHGs would be given preference while availing benefits under the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana and other government schemes.

Deputy Director of Industries Tsering Drema briefed the participants on the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme and encouraged SHGs to explore its provisions for establishing and expanding food-processing enterprises.

The programme concluded with a focus on converting training outcomes into viable businesses. With institutional support from ArSRLM, NABARD and district-level agencies, the initiative seeks to enable rural women to use locally grown finger millet as the foundation for value-added products, higher household incomes and sustainable micro-enterprises.